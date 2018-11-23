PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One: Judging the systems

Let the battle begin!

At first glance - and maybe even after a few follow-up glances - Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One consoles don't seem all that dissimilar. And that's because they kind of aren't. But, much as it was like during the Console Wars of the 1990s™, it's not always financially possibly, much less responsible, to own more than one gaming console. If you hadn't noticed, those things are kind of expensive.

So, with the holidays upon us, we've taken a look at both of these systems and judged them on eight different criteria. While we don't dare to judge an overall winner - because a) these things are always subjective and b) we're cowards - hopefully, you can use these thoughts to make a decision of your own.

And before you begin to ask why we didn't include the Nintendo Switch in here, we have to say that this is a very, very good question.

Anyway, let's get started...

Horizon: Zero Dawn

#8 Exclusive games

When it comes to comparing systems, people who do that sort of thing like to say "it's all about the games". Which is fair enough, but how do you use that to compare systems when the systems all seem to have the same games? If all you want to play is Madden or Call of Duty, does it really matter what system you get? Well, yes, but we'll get to that later.

However, if a system is going to be successful in the marketplace, it needs to have a number of games you simply can't play on any other system. This current generation is no exception. And when it comes to those exclusives, Sony simply has Microsoft beat.

Not only does the PS4 simply have more exclusives, but they also arguably have ones that are better. Of course, a lot of that has to do with the fact that a good number of the Xbox One exclusives were designed with the Kinect in mind, but it's still true.

And while Halo, Gears of War, and the Forza games are great in their own right, Sony's got Uncharted, Marvel's Spi/der-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, Persona 5, Yakuza... have we made our point yet?

Winner: PS4

