×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One: Judging the systems

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    23 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST

Let the battle begin!
Let the battle begin!

At first glance - and maybe even after a few follow-up glances - Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One consoles don't seem all that dissimilar. And that's because they kind of aren't. But, much as it was like during the Console Wars of the 1990s, it's not always financially possibly, much less responsible, to own more than one gaming console. If you hadn't noticed, those things are kind of expensive.

So, with the holidays upon us, we've taken a look at both of these systems and judged them on eight different criteria. While we don't dare to judge an overall winner - because a) these things are always subjective and b) we're cowards - hopefully, you can use these thoughts to make a decision of your own.

And before you begin to ask why we didn't include the Nintendo Switch in here, we have to say that this is a very, very good question.

Anyway, let's get started...

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn

#8 Exclusive games

When it comes to comparing systems, people who do that sort of thing like to say "it's all about the games". Which is fair enough, but how do you use that to compare systems when the systems all seem to have the same games? If all you want to play is Madden or Call of Duty, does it really matter what system you get? Well, yes, but we'll get to that later.

However, if a system is going to be successful in the marketplace, it needs to have a number of games you simply can't play on any other system. This current generation is no exception. And when it comes to those exclusives, Sony simply has Microsoft beat.

Not only does the PS4 simply have more exclusives, but they also arguably have ones that are better. Of course, a lot of that has to do with the fact that a good number of the Xbox One exclusives were designed with the Kinect in mind, but it's still true.

And while Halo, Gears of War, and the Forza games are great in their own right, Sony's got Uncharted, Marvel's Spi/der-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, Persona 5, Yakuza... have we made our point yet?

Winner: PS4

1 / 8 NEXT
Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
10 Best Open World Games You Can Play in Xbox, PS4 & PC
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cheap Xbox One Games Available (Single Player)
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Why You Should Buy PS4 Original?
RELATED STORY
Mircosoft: Xbox is coming to E3 2019; Here's What to Expect
RELATED STORY
Xbox One News: Diskless Xbox One coming out in 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cheap Xbox One Games Available (Multiplayer)
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG is finally coming to PlayStation with...
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does...
RELATED STORY
Xbox One News: Rocket League Receiving 4K Graphics in...
RELATED STORY
Xbox One News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us