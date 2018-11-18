PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Which should you buy?

In 2016, the PS4 Slim arrived on the market

Sony has completely dominated the latest battle in the console wars, managing to outsell Microsoft's Xbox One by a massive margin. By the end of 2017, the PS4 had more than doubled sales of the Xbox One, landing at 73 million while Microsoft's console came in at 30 million.

In 2016, Sony launched two upgrades to the PS4; the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim. While the PS4 Pro aimed to push console gaming to 4k, doubling down on incredible graphics and overall better performance, the Slim was made for other means. Just like the PS2 and PS3 before, Sony introduced the Slim as the new standard bearer for this console generation.

Like the rumored diskless Xbox One, the PS4 Slim was made in order to save the company some money while shedding some weight off of the original model. However, just because it's the latest edition of the console doesn't mean it's the better hardware out of the two.

Let's start with the basics. Physically, what's the size difference?

The Slim is just that in regards to its counterpart. A sleeker design made to take up less space for an overall better appearance. The original PS4's ratios are 12 inches x 2.1 inches x 10.8 inches and weighs around 6lbs. Measured against the Slim, the newer version has definitely shaved off some bulk, sitting at 10 inches x 11 inches x 1.5 inches and weighing around 4.5lbs.

That being said, the smaller size does effectively force the Slim to drop a few accessories. Specifically, the AUX and Digital outputs. Though, at this point, these have been dropped for the better.

Moving onto the hard drive and memory, the two are...basically evenly matched. The Slim, after all, was made to be, simply, a smaller PS4. The Slim wasn't going to be breaking any new ground here. I mean, that was what the PS4 Pro was for.

With all this being said, which console is worth your hard earned money? Especially with the holidays coming up, will one of these give you more bang for your buck?

Well...not really. At the end of the day, these two consoles are essentially the same. The only real difference lies in the smaller size of the Slim. When it comes to saving money, both the PS4 Original and the PS4 Slim will cost you around $300. Though, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals upon us, we may see some serious price differences amongst the two.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to preference and availability. I, myself, usually tend to opt for the bulkier version of any console. However, coming up on the end of 2018, odds are most stores will be carrying the Slim instead of the Original, not along with it.