Scarlet Nexus 2 will cater to “more mature audiences”, explore themes that address the dangers of having superpowers

Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus has been an unprecedented success both commercially and in terms of player reception from the very moment of its launch last year.

The title boasts a narrative that is deeply rooted in Japanese culture while at the same time exploring cyberpunk-like sci-fi elements, with the story ending on a very high note. However, with how the plot was rounded out, there does seem to be some room for a sequel, and Game Director Kenji Anabuki too believes that there indeed is potential for one.

In an interview with Inverse, Anabuki opened up about some of the new elements that he and his team would like to incorporate into the next title.

One of the features that he feels he would like to improve is the quality of the cutscenes. While he would like to keep the comic-book style of story representation from the previous title, he also suggested that there would be areas that they look to improve on.

When it comes to the story, he would like to create a plot that would suit an even more mature audience.

Xbox Game Pass helped boost the popularity of Scarlet Nexus considerably

In the interview, Anabuki mentioned that the game going live on Xbox Game Pass helped boost its popularity tremendously. According to him, allowing it to go up in a subscription-based model gave it “a boost in publicity and popularity. It has also largely contributed to the visibility and sales of downloadable content.”

The service gave the title some much-needed recognition and was a big factor in helping it enjoy increased sales for both the game and additional content.

When talking about some of the changes and improvements he will be looking to introduce in the sequel, Anabuki talked about paying more attention to industry trends and creating a narrative that caters more to mature audiences.

He explained in the interview,

“We have done as much as we can and added several features after launch into the game based on user feedback. However, I have decided that paying more attention to industry trends and the newest user preferences will definitely benefit the gaming experience.”

“If there is a sequel, I would personally want to utilize the ‘superpower’ theme in areas other than battles. The world and settings of the story could potentially be created to suit an even more mature audience; by exploring themes like the dangers of having or using superpowers.”

Bandai Namco will look to see the same amount of cross-platform success in the sequel as they did in the first game, leaving fans quite excited to find out what the developers have in store for the next Scarlet Nexus title.

