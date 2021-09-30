Scarlet Nexus and AI: The Somnium Files are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced from the Tokyo Game Show 2021 that Scarlet Nexus and AI: The Somnium Files are coming to the Xbox Game Pass today itself. The company’s corporate vice president, Sarah Bond, announced the news.

Cloud gaming seems to be Xbox’s bet in capturing the Japanese market. With lots of the country’s games on Xbox Game Pass, playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming, the organization has a decent chance of disrupting the Japanese gaming market from Sony and Nintendo’s duopoly.

Nibel @Nibellion



(English announcement is probably coming soon as well.. I hope) Scarlet Nexus confirmed for Game Pass (in Japan at least) #TGS2021 (English announcement is probably coming soon as well.. I hope) Scarlet Nexus confirmed for Game Pass (in Japan at least) #TGS2021



(English announcement is probably coming soon as well.. I hope) https://t.co/v1tPPyjzXf

Scarlet Nexus and AI: The Somnium Files latest additions to Xbox Game Pass

Before the release of Scarlet Nexus on June 25, there was a rumor regarding the game coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day one release. However, a Bandai Namco spokesperson squashed that claim and said:

“We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, on June 25.”

However, it is finally coming to the Xbox Game Pass after roughly three months of its release. Sarah Bond stated:

“Game Pass truly is the best way to discover and play your next favorite game. And I’m pleased to share that today you can jump in and play the incredible RPG Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco with Xbox Game Pass.”

The Tokyo Game Show presentation also showed that some fresh new DLC content for Scarlet Nexus is coming soon.

Nibel @Nibellion AI: The Somnium Files is coming to Xbox Game Pass today #TGS2021 AI: The Somnium Files is coming to Xbox Game Pass today #TGS2021 https://t.co/8gn1mK6ErI

AI: The Somnium Files coming to its Game Pass is another big announcement from Xbox via the Tokyo Game Show.

Also Read

Directed and written by Kotaro Uchikoshi, the mind behind the Zero Escape series, AI: The Somnium Files puts players into the shoe of detective Kaname Date. He investigates serial killings and enters suspects’ memories to extract information to help solve them. The game is set in technologically advanced near-future Tokyo.

AI: The Somnium Files is quite popular with gamers in Japan. Xbox putting it on Game Pass is quite likely a step toward attracting Japanese customers to the Xbox ecosystem.

Edited by Ravi Iyer