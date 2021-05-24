Scarlet Nexus: Cyberpunk and Genshin Impact come together in this action RPG

Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest RPG, Scarlet Nexus, is set for release on June 25th. Fans are eagerly waiting to experience the Cyberpunkesque game, which features Genshin Impact-themed character visuals.

Scarlet Nexus is scheduled for release on June 25th across major platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Microsoft Windows.

The game is also supposed to feature an anime adaptation that is being produced by a Japanese animation studio called Sunrise. The anime adaptation is set to premiere on July 1st.

The demo version of Scarlet Nexus is available for players to download and test before they purchase the full version of the game. However, players should note that the demo version is currently only available on Xbox devices.

Fortunately, various YouTubers have compiled gameplay footage of Scarlet Nexus for players to get a better understanding of the game. Players can check out some of those videos by clicking on this link.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest RPG Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus has two main protagonists, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall. Players can choose either of these two characters on their quest to defend New Himuka from beastly creatures known as "Others."

The game is set in a near-future alternate reality that has been heavily influenced by technology. This provides players with very similar visuals to Cyberpunk 2077.

However, Scarlet Nexus also features animated models that resemble characters from Genshin Impact. Considering these factors, the game presents players with an alternate rendition of Cyberpunk 2077's universe combined with Genshin Impact.

The demo version of Scarlet Nexus has performed exceedingly well, and the game itself will only continue to grow after its release on June 25th.

Played Scarlet Nexus demo, pretty fun, gameplay feels tight pic.twitter.com/as6kSiSBXd — Piss Main (@IshinKamil) May 24, 2021

Scarlet Nexus demo is so good. pic.twitter.com/9wWErUl4yC — Matt | ... | So tired (@bansama) May 21, 2021

Ever since playing the demo. I just can’t stop thinking about how excited I am for Scarlet Nexus, want to keep replaying the demo, till the full game comes out on June 25th



It turned from a game I was interested in to a game I’m so HYPED nearly on the levels of Tales of Arise pic.twitter.com/eNP2M0H65a — Mad Kaiser 🎮 Tales of Arise - September 10th 2021 (@MadKaiser98) May 24, 2021

How good is it? I think the DEMO is too short! 😤 #SCARLETNEXUS pic.twitter.com/15dpZKkg6j — llouck7 🔰 (@llouck7) May 24, 2021

Here is a list of all the devices on which the game will be available:

Devices running on Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X and Series S

Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided gamers with a number of long-running video games like Pac-man, Tekken, Super Smash Bros., and many more. The developers are expected to give players a unique experience with their latest multi-platform RPG, Scarlet Nexus.