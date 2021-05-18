What to expect from Bandai Namco Entertainment at E3 2021?

Bandai Namco Entertainment recently announced its involvement in E3 2021.

With the number of attendees increasing by the day, Bandai Namco Entertainment’s announcement is a breeze of relief. Gamers around the world who love RPG games were waiting for Bandai Namco to join the E3 2021.

With quite a lot of outstanding games to be published, Bandai Namco will be joining the company conference in E3. They are well known for announcing many licensed anime titles such as Jump Force, Dragon Ball series, Code Vein, etc. This is always a hot topic across the gaming industry.

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s potential releases in E3 2021

With quite a few games yet to be published, Bandai Namco is joining E3 2021 with a hot arsenal. One among everything they bring to the table, is the newly trademarked event called “Bandai Namco Next,” which is set to premiere this June in E3 2021.

“Bandai Namco Next” is quite similar to other digital companies’ presentations such as “Nintendo Direct” & “State of Play."

It is believed that, just like Square Enix’s showcase, “Bandai Namco Next” is set to be a prime feature of their presentations in E3 2021. Apart from this, the publishers are set to showcase their upcoming set of games which have already been announced.

Below is a list of games that Bandai Namco Entertainment might feature in E3 2021.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring could get a possible announcement in E3 2021 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Recently, a leaked gameplay trailer for Elden Ring surfaced on the internet. Even though no official announcement has been made, fans of the Souls-like genre have gone into a frenzy over this trailer.

Elden Ring went into development back in 2017, and since then, fans of FromSoftware have only been provided with the announcement trailer in E3 2019. Judging by FromSoftware’s previous records, there should have been further information given to the public by now. E3 even teased about Elden Ring in their recent Twitter post.

At this point, nothing is confirmed, and even a few days ago, a report suggested that Elden Ring will most likely not be there in E3 2021. But if one were to consider the leaked trailer, the game may have its worldwide reveal on June 14th.

Even though this date aligns well within the timeframe of E3 2021, it has not yet been determined whether it’ll be a premium showcase in E3. Even though it is just a possibility, fans of the dark fantasy action RPG genre have been waiting for ages for Elden Ring to be announced.

Tales of Arise & Scarlet Nexus

Tales of Arise set to get a feature (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Scarlet Nexus (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

While Elden Ring is one possible game that may feature in E3 2021, it is not the only action RPG game under Bandai Namco’s banner. The two noteworthy mentions are Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus. Both the games are being developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and are set to be featured in E3 2021.