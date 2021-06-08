Bandai Namco denies Scarlet Nexus coming to Xbox Game Pass

Bandai Namco has denied reports of Scarlet Nexus coming to Xbox Game Pass. Recently there were rumors of the highly anticipated title being a day one addition to Microsoft’s subscription service.

A Bandai Namco spokesperson squashed the claim in a conversation with Video Games Chronicles (VGC) on June 8, 2021.

They said:

“We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25.”

Scarlet Nexus is not coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to Bandai Namco

Initially revealed in May 2020, Scarlet Nexus is a sci-fi action RPG with an anime art style. Scarlet Nexus is set in a distant future where a group of psionic soldiers called the Other Suppression Force (OSF) represents humanity’s last beacon of hope in a war against brain-eating mutants known as Others.

Scarlet Nexus features a mostly hack-and-slash styled gameplay combined with environment-altering abilities sprinkled on top. Players can make use of Psychokinesis with which they can use objects in the game world to their advantage in bringing down the enemies.

The companion system is also a big focus of the Bandai Namco game. Players can grow bonds with ally NPCs and use their special powers in combat, leveraging the players’ strength against enemies.

A new story trailer for Scarlet Nexus was revealed very recently which elaborated on the lore of the game’s universe.

Scarlet Nexus’ gameplay bears an uncanny resemblance to Astral Chain, while the artstyle is quite akin to Code Vein. It is surely shaping up to be a solid anime action game.

Among the titles expected to be showcased by Bandai Namco at E3 2021, Scarlet Nexus is one of the most anticipated games by fans. Elden Ring quite obviously exceeds Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise with regards to the sheer anticipation from fans.

It remains to be seen whether Scarlet Nexus will make its way to the Xbox Game Pass at a later date.

