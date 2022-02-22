5 games to play if you enjoyed Horizon Forbidden West

Guerilla Games and Sony just released the second installment of their flagship Horizon series, the Horizon Forbidden West. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn continues Aloy's journey on a post-apocalyptic open-world map based on the western parts of the United States to find a way to save the Nora tribe.

Horizon Forbidden West has been a huge hit since its launch and has scored an impressive Metacritic score of 89. The game offers stunning visuals of the open-world map along with excellent combat mechanics. Players also get to enjoy new features like underwater exploration and new weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 games like Horizon Forbidden West that players should try

Forbidden West is undoubtedly one of the best AAA titles of 2022. However, many players won’t be able to enjoy the game as it is exclusively available on PS5 and PS4 consoles. There are many other AAA titles that players can enjoy which provide a similar experience to Horizon Forbidden West.

Here are the Top 5 games players should definitely try out as an alternative to Forbidden West:

1) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the twelfth installment of Ubisoft’s flagship Assassin’s Creed series. The game is set in the 9th century of Britain, where Vikings are expanding into the British Isles.

Players will take on the role of Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking raider who will sail to England and start a new journey after leaving Norway. Forbidden West players will find themselves right at home with the exceptional open-world visuals and similar stealth combat gameplay.

2) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Lara Croft continues her journey into the hidden city of Paititi, where she battles paramilitary organization Trinity to stop a Mayan apocalypse started by her. Having a female protagonist is not the only similarity between Horizon Forbidden West and Shadow of Tomb Raider, as they share many mechanics and gameplay elements.

Players need to locate the source of the disturbance to avoid any unprecedented war, just like Forbidden West.

3) God of War (2018)

God of War is another PlayStation exclusive masterpiece released by Santa Monica Studios and Sony. Based on Norse mythology, the game is set in prehistoric Scandinavia in the realm of Midgard.

The game is a must-play for those fond of action-adventure titles and offers a very similar combat experience to Horizon Forbidden West. The developers have completely rebuilt the game compared to its predecessors and offer vastly different gameplay mechanics.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers one of the most immersive open-world experiences in the genre. Based on the fantasy world of Slavic mythology with hints of Norse and Germanic lore, the action-RPG video game narrates an excellent story with plenty of epic battles against mythical enemies.

Players might not be able to travel on alien machines like in Forbidden West, but The Witcher 3 offers similar combat styles and an engaging story to match.

5) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Lord of the Rings game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Released in 2017, the game continues the story of Talion and Celebrimbor, where they forge the Ring of Power to fight against the primary antagonist, Sauron.

Horizon fans can find similar gameplay integrations in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, with combat and a good storyline being the focus.

Edited by Danyal Arabi