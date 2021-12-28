Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy might be among the upcoming free games on Epic Games Store

According to reputable leaks, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy might be the next upcoming free title over on the Epic Games Store, set launch on December 30, 2021.

Epic Games Store, the second-biggest PC gaming platform, is currently hosting a Holiday Sale until January 6, 2022, to celebrate the festival season. Aside from the massive discount on the platform, along with a coupon for more discounts, the Epic Game Store is giving away a free new title every day, during the sale.

The holiday sale has included titles such as Shenmue III, Prey, Control, and Loop Hero up till now. The current free title is Mages of Mystralia.

Epic Games Store’s upcoming free titles might include Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Tomb Raider is one of the most iconic video game franchises. From 1996 to 2021, both Tomb Raider and its titular character Lara Croft have gone through multiple iterations. With the 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, Crystal Dynamics kicked off a new saga with an inexperienced Lara Croft.

The game was followed by two sequels, Rise of Tomb Raider in 2015 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018. While both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider were developed by Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal stepped in for the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as Crystal Dynamics took a step back and focused on Marvel’s Avengers. Together these three titles are known as the Survivor Trilogy.

According to u/Born-Ad2043 over on r/EpicGamesPC, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy will be available for free as the December 30th title for Epic Game Store’s free game. The leak has also been backed up by one of the most reputable Fortnite leakers, Shiina.

Shiina @ShiinaBR RUMOR (EPIC GAMES STORE):



Apparently, the "Tomb Raider: Trilogy" will be available for FREE on December 30, according to what appears to be a legit leak posted on r/EpicGamesPC! RUMOR (EPIC GAMES STORE):Apparently, the "Tomb Raider: Trilogy" will be available for FREE on December 30, according to what appears to be a legit leak posted on r/EpicGamesPC! https://t.co/qn8FC7PlU2

More about Epic Games Store and its free giveaways

The Epic Games Store was originally kicked off as a platform for Fortnite and the ever-popular Unreal Engine. However, over the last 2-3 years, the platform has evolved to be the second biggest PC gaming platform after Steam. Aside from exclusive titles, the Epic Games Store’s biggest draw is its weekly free games, which will stay in the library forever after being claimed.

Epic Games Store has previously given away top-tier titles, including Day 1 releases like Total War: Troy. Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is certainly one of the strongest offerings from the platform, similar to that of Batman Arkham Trilogy or Watch Dogs 1 and 2 or Just Cause 4.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can jump right away on the Epic Games Store and pick up the free games as and when they are offered. While the information about Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy's leak comes from credible sources, readers are advised not to take these leaks as official confirmation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan