Control is once again free on Epic Games Store

Control is Epic Game Store’s latest free offering after giving away Prey yesterday. This is not the first time that Control has been given away for free by the Epic Games Store. The supernatural thriller was gratis between June 10 to June 17 in 2020. However, now is a great opportunity to pick up the game for those who missed out on it earlier.

After kicking off the “15 days of free games” holiday celebration with Shenmue 3, Epic Games Store has given away indie hits like Loop Hero and Neon Abyss. Yesterday’s giveaway of Prey, along with its Mooncrash expansion, created the most buzz.

2019 supernatural thriller Control is the eleventh free mystery game from Epic Games Store in this holiday season

Control is a supernatural/sci-fi thriller, much in the veins of Alan Wake and Quantum Break, the other big-budget games from Remedy Entertainment. Players are put in the shoes of Jesse Faden, who must repel a paranormal threat and uncover the truth using a variety of weapons and psychic abilities.

Control is best known for its bizarre plot and setting and its breathtaking visuals. The moment-to-moment gameplay is also plenty of fun, including flinging objects from the environment at enemies. This was 2019’s GOTY contender for a reason, and it certainly shows.

Epic Games Store is giving away the base version of the game, which, according to howlongtobeat.com, offers roughly 12 hours of solid fun. Players can also get their hands on the DLCs, AWE and The Foundation if they choose from the Epic Games Store.

Notably, a multiplayer spin-off title based on Control is in the works at Remedy Entertainment. It is codenamed Project Condor.

How to claim Control from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Control from Epic Games Store from this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Control, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page. Notably, players will need to install the launcher to download and play the game.

