Control multiplayer spin-off game in development at Remedy, codenamed "Project Condor"; will be co-published by 505 Games

Remedy Entertainment has signed a co-publishing deal with 505 Games for a Control multiplayer spin-off game, codenamed Project Condor. This new game by Remedy will be a 4 player co-op PvE (player vs. environment) experience set in the universe of Control.

Remedy has signed a co-publishing deal with 505 Games for a Control multiplayer spin-off game, Project Condorhttps://t.co/k79Ajmx2pO pic.twitter.com/UKw95Tkcx4 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

Control is a single-player, third-person action-adventure game that garnered both commercial success and critical acclaim. Since its release in 2019, the title has been nominated for 11 BAFTA® Games Awards and received over 20 “Game of the Year” awards.

Now, Remedy wants to expand the world that they kicked off with their successful venture.

While Remedy Entertainment’s current portfolio exclusively comprises single-player games, it remains to be seen whether they can deliver a quality experience when venturing into the realm of multiplayer games with Project Condor.

Notably, Remedy has also been working on another multiplayer game, Vanguard.

Remedy is developing a Control multiplayer spin-off game, codenamed Project Condor; will be co-published by 505 Games

Project Condor is set in the already established setting of Control. Its visually stunning world has been praised by all for both its art direction and technological competence.

The world of Control frames reality as something completely malleable in the wake of supernatural forces playing with it. It also provides enough foundation to make even the most absurd concepts believable. This is what Remedy based their storytelling off of.

How much of that can be translated into a multiplayer game like Project Condor remains to be seen. Regarding this, Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the Control franchise, said,

“Control is first and foremost a world, a place for multitudes of stories, events, and characters. A place where unexpected, strange, and extraordinary things occur. We kicked it off with Jesse’s entry into the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more. And Project Condor will be an expression of that.”

Regarding the fans’ perception about Remedy as a single-player game developer studio, he added,

“We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?”

A post in Remedy’s investor website also touched upon another Control franchise game in the plans. It says, “505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game.”

Regarding the possible release date of Project Condor, Kasurinen said, “It is going to be a long time before we show off these projects.”

It goes without saying that a game with a scale as big as Control takes years to be developed. Although Remedy promised that “there are other Remedy experiences coming” in the mean time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul