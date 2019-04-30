Control: Everything you need to know about Remedy's upcoming Sci-fi third person shooter

Remedy Entertainment looks to take players back into another psychological time bending third-person adventure with its 2019's title Control. By no means, it's a bad thing.

In fact after scrutinizing every bit of its gameplay footages and previews revealed so far, I can happily say that Control is undoubtedly my most anticipated game of 2019 and that's not just because its cool looking single player experience, but also because how it so confidently chose to differ itself from the traditional AAA single player games you see in the market nowadays.

Here's everything you need to about Remedy's Control which hit the shelves 27 August 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

#1 Story

In Control, you play as Jesse Faden, a young woman who gained supernatural powers in her childhood during a traumatic experience. The entire story revolves around Jesse venturing into the Federal Bureau of Control to seek answers about her past.

However, everything is not as it seems and soon after coming to the Bureau, the seemingly game's main antagonist which is something called Hiss - a paranormal force, takes over the entire Bureau and in the process kills the FBC's Director Zachariah Trench.

Due to some unexplainable reasons, after wielding the service weapon, which previously belonged to the now dead Director, Jesse is made the Bureau's new Director and is given the task to take back the FBC from the terrifying presence of Hiss, which seems to have taken over.

Control will feature less cinematics this time around and focus more on environmental storytelling. The game emphasis a lot on symbolism and it's good to see developers being creative when it comes to telling stories in video games. In Control, players will discover the game's story through audio logs, exploring different locations in a non-linear fashion and piece up the narrative as they seem.

Jesse Faden is played by Courtney Hope who is well known for her role as Beth Wilder in Quantum Break, another Remedy Entertainment title. Zachariah Trench is played by Thomas Zane who is famous for his role as Max Payne - one of Remedy's cult classic.

