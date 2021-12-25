Epic Games Store's latest free offering is Prey with its Mooncrash expansion, and here's how to claim it

Prey is free for a full day on Epic Games Store. It is thus far the biggest game the store has offered for free during the “15 days of free games” in this holiday season. Arkane’s 2017 immersive sim, Prey, received warm receptions across critical and commercial fronts.

Today, Epic Games Store's giveaway includes the Prey: Mooncrash, a standalone expansion released in 2018, along with the base game.

While Mooncrash flew under the radar for most gamers at the time of its release, it has seen a rise in its popularity since Arkane's latest title Deathloop was released, as it reintroduces some of it the key gameplay elements first unearthed by Arkane in Prey: Mooncrash.

Prey, along with its Mooncrash expansion, is the tenth free mystery game from Epic Games Store in this holiday season

Developed by Arkane, and published by Bethesda Softworks, Prey (2017) does a stellar job immersing players into cosmic horror. The game takes place in an alternate timeline where the space race peaked up much earlier than in real human history, and as a result, humankind started living in orbital stations.

In Prey, players are put in the shoes of Morgan Yu while exploring the space station Talos I. From the onset, the game emanates a thriller vibe, as things have gone wrong in the space station following an experiment going haywire, which the player character was subject to.

“The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens, and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos, I and your past must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands.”

Prey is best enjoyed on a blind playthrough. It is suggested that players avoid story spoilers before delving into the game.

How to claim Prey from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Prey from Epic Games Store from this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Prey, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page. Notably, players will need to install the launcher to download and play the game.

