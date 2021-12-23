Vampyr is free for a day on Epic Games Store, and here's how to claim it

Vampyr is the latest free offering from Epic Games Store as part of their “15 days of free games” holiday season celebration. Released in 2018, Vampyr is one of the bigger games in terms of developmental budget to be given away for free in the ongoing daily giveaway by Epic Games Store.

Starting with Shenmue 3, Epic Games Store has put various indie titles like Neon Abyss, Loop Hero, etc. in the last few days to be claimed for free. Vampyr will also be free to claim for a full day before the next mystery game is unveiled at 9:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM UTC tomorrow.

Vampyr was developed by DONTNOD Entertainment, a game development studio whose portfolio includes the Life is Strange series and Tell Me Why. Understandably, they have proven their mettle as game developers, as well as their ability to weave a compelling story. Vampyr is no exception in that regard.

Vampyr is set in 1918’s London, where the citizens have been ravaged by flu. Players are put in the shoes of Dr. Jonathan Reid, a vampire, who must find a cure to end the suffering. As a true roleplaying game, Vampyr gives players the freedom to be truly evil or benevolent, with meaningful ramifications for every action.

The combat of the game is simple, yet quite enjoyable. However, the most standout part of Vampyr is the well-designed NPCs scattered across the various village hubs of the game world. They all have their own stories and relationships, and the player may choose to help them or outright feed on them.

How to claim Vampyr from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Vampyr from Epic Games Store from this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Vampyr, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page, without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider