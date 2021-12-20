Loop Hero is Epic Games Store's fifth free mystery game, and here's how to claim it

Loop Hero is Epic Games Store’s latest offering as part of their “15 days of free games” celebration of the holidays. The indie deckbuilding roguelike will be available to claim until the next mystery game is revealed tomorrow at 9.30 PM IST/ 4 PM UTC.

Wario64 @Wario64 Loop Hero is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (apparently Second Extinction) bit.ly/36l75mD Loop Hero is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (apparently Second Extinction) bit.ly/36l75mD https://t.co/q7yPg4FHwh

Loop Hero was released earlier this year on March 21, and it has stood out as one of the best indie releases this year. Developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital, Loop Hero was also nominated in the “best indie game” category in The Game Awards 2021.

Deckbuilding roguelike indie gem Loop Hero is now available for free on Epic Games Store

Loop Hero is a unique take on the roguelike formula. To put it very simply, players have to place tiles, kill monsters, equip loot, rinse and repeat until they can slay the boss.

The official description of Loop Hero reads,

“The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never-ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of heroes for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.”

Four Quarters blends roguelike gameplay with deckbuilding, base building, and role-playing auto-battler elements to create an incredibly addictive gameplay loop. The music of Loop Hero is also a treat to listen to.

How to claim Loop Hero from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Loop Hero from Epic Games Store via this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!



Read up on what's in store, starting today: The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts! Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 https://t.co/a4gTu0m4RI

Also Read Article Continues below

Loop Hero, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar