Kena: Bridge of Spirits wins the Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits' win at The Game Awards comes as no surprise as the ceremonies are finally underway. After presenting the awards online last year, The Game Awards are back at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony has a star-studded list filled with some big names and big surprises.

The video game industry waits with bated breath every year to see how they fare in The Game Award ceremony. Many games have been nominated in different categories as The Game Awards 2021 looks to recognize and honor the very best that this year had to offer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crowned as the Best Independent Game of the year at The Game Awards 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has had an amazing year since its launch back in September. It has received positive reviews from critics and players alike. The game provides players with a sprawling picturesque setting detailed with vivid graphics. The intuitive mechanics and the intriguing puzzles are also appealing to the players.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was part of a list that contained a number of exciting games that came out this year. Other nominees for the 'Best Indie Game' award at The Games Awards 2021 include:

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

The last few years have seen a number of beautiful games developed out of the indie scene. Recognition from places like The Game Awards has become a much-needed boost for these titles. Kena: Bridge of Spirits joins the following games that have won the 'Best Indie' title at The Game Awards:

Shovel Knight - Yacht Club Games - 2014

Rocket League - Psyonix - 2015

Inside - Playdead - 2016

Cuphead - Studio MDHR - 2017

Celeste - Matt Makes Games - 2018

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM - 2019

Hades - Supergiant Games - 2020

The Game Awards continues live on its YouTube and Twitch channels. Join the stream to find out the best games from 2021.

