Neon Abyss is Epic Games Store's second free mystery game, here is how to claim it

To light up the holiday season this year, Epic Games Store is giving away Neon Abyss as the second free game as part of the 15-day long giveaway. It will be available to claim for a full day until the next mystery game is revealed tomorrow at 9:30 IST/ 4:00 UTC.

After kickstarting the 15-day long giveaway of free games with Shenmue 3 yesterday, Neon Abyss is the Epic Game Store’s next offering. The indie roguelite from Veewo Games is jampacked with action and fun gameplay.

Epic Games Store has been giving away free games every week for roughly two years. While big AAA games like Grand Theft Auto V, Control, etc. have been given away for free by Tim Sweeney’s company, the free games have also included a slew of high-quality indie titles. It is not uncommon to gamers who have already claimed 200+ free games from Epic Games Store.

Neon Abyss, released in 2020, is a fantastic new addition in that regard, to any gamer’s library. The platformer shooter with roguelike elements offers a great gameplay experience, even to newcomers to this genre of games.

The official description of Neon Abyss says,

"Combining furious run ‘n’ gun action and deep, roguelike mechanics, Neon Abyss pits you as a member of ‘Grim Squad’ – a task force set-up by Hades himself to infiltrate the Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end as every time you die, you’ll find yourself more empowered than before."

The visual design of Neon Abyss is gorgeous, and the levels are meticulously detailed. The item system will be familiar to players who have already played Binding of Isaac and Enter the Gungeon. However, Neon Abyss gives the system its own spin and sets itself apart.

Neon Abyss recently got its 1.4.5 update which added Power Badges to the game along with new sets, items, and more. As it stands, the indie developers will be adding more content to the roguelike, at least in the near future.

2020 saw the release of another fantastic roguelike, Hades, which has garnered both commercial and critical acclaim.

The only downside many people have pointed out about Neon Abyss is the amount of visual clutter that pops up in the game as a player progresses into the later stages of every run. However, that might as well be an enjoyable experience for many.

How to claim Neon Abyss from the Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Neon Abyss from Epic Games Store from this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Neon Abyss, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page, without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan