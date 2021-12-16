Shenmue 3 is free to claim on Epic Games Store

Shenmue 3 is the Epic Games Store’s first mystery game to be given away this year during the holiday season.

With Godfall’s Challenger’s Edition and Prison Architect no longer available to claim, Shenmue 3 has taken up the storefront’s free game offering in the meantime. It will remain available for anyone to claim from the Epic Games Store for a full day before the next mystery game is unveiled.

Nibel @Nibellion



epicgames.com/store/en-US/?l… Shenmue 3 available for free on EGS Shenmue 3 available for free on EGSepicgames.com/store/en-US/?l… https://t.co/BK5RKjiPKO

The Epic Games Store has emerged as a great alternative in the sphere of PC game stores in recent years. While Valve’s Steam has been the largest PC game storefront by far, the rise of the Epic Games Store has certainly been disruptive. It has managed to do so by offering players free games every week, along with several exclusives and competitive pricing.

Shenmue 3 is Epic Games Store’s first free mystery game

Shenmue 3 is an open-world adventure set in rural China. However, unlike other games of the genre, Shenmue 3 caters to a very specific niche.

Shenmue 1 and 2 garnered a cult following after their release on Sega’s Dreamcast console. After Shenmue 2’s release in 2001, fans of the series waited a staggering 15 years for the sequel to wrap up the story of the series, which was originally planned as a trilogy.

In the latest iteration, players are put in the shoes of Ryo Hazuki, “an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hellbent on avenging his father’s death.”

“Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes."

"Ryo’s adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know the truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.”

Shenmue 3 is very polarizing, especially because the game mechanics have not aged well when compared with modern video game design. However, it’s best if players decide for themselves whether the nostalgic trip designed by Yu Suzuki is something they would wish to undertake or not.

Wario64 @Wario64



Holiday sale



use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator Holiday Sale on Epic Games Store. $10 off coupon for games $14.99 or up (each game in cart is $10 off) bit.ly/3pZczxK Holiday sale bit.ly/3IX5nuE use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad Holiday Sale on Epic Games Store. $10 off coupon for games $14.99 or up (each game in cart is $10 off) bit.ly/3pZczxKHoliday sale bit.ly/3IX5nuEuse creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad https://t.co/yR0N5PNGRw

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can claim and download Shenmue 3 from the Epic Games Store here. Along with the game, Epic Games Store is also offering players heavy discounts during the holiday season.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan