Epic Games Store to reportedly give out 14 free games with Shenmue 3 possibly one of them

December is the time to give happiness, and Epic Games, the developers and publishers for Fortnite, are gearing up for it on Epic Games Store. That seems to be the case as per the rumor mill.

In a recent leak, it was stated that Epic Games will give away 14 free games for free on their Epic Games Store.

The first game is said to be the Open World Action-Adventure game, Shenmue 3, made by Yu Suzuki and Ys Net. Shenmue 3 was originally released as a timed exclusive game for the Epic Games Store in 2019.

Everything about Epic Games Store's rumored free games offering

According to the leak, which was done by user Billbil-Kun on Dealabs.com, players will be receiving fourteen free games on the Epic Games Store as per the holiday season giveaway. The first round should start on 16 December 2021 and will continue until 2 January 2022.

Dealabs does the PlayStation Plus game leak every month, so this rumor could hold some credence. Apart from the dates, they also mentioned that the first game to be given away during this period would be Shenmue 3, which was an Epic Games Store exclusive back in 2019.

They didn't, however, reveal the whole list. Having said that, dates alluding to all of the major games have been marked.

The full list by Billbil-Kun follows:

16 December 2021 to 17 December 2021 at 4.59 pm: Shenmue III

From 17 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 18 December 2021, at 4.59 pm:

From 18 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 19 December 2021, at 4.59 pm:

From 19 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 20 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 20 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 21 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 21 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 22 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 22 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 23 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 23 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 24 December 2021, at 4:59pm:

From 24 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 25 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 25 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 26 December 2021, at 4.59pm (The best of the selection in my opinion):

From 26 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 27 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 27 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 28 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 28 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 29 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 29 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 30 December 2021, at 4.59pm:

From 30 December 2021, at 5.00pm to 6 January 2022, at 4.59pm:

Dealabs.com @Dealabs

Encore une info en exclu 🔥

Epic Games va nous offrir au moins 14 jeux en cette fin d'année !

Pour l'instant on vous révèle le 1er... Shenmue III 😍

➡ dlbs.fr/BLKLEAKS2 ⬅

It would come as no surprise if the dates and leaks did indeed turn out to be true, as the Epic Games Store did offer free games last year.

Image via Epic Games Stores

The upcoming free game on the Store is rumored to be a mystery title and will be replacing this week’s releases Godfall: Champion Edition and Prison Architect. With that being said, one can only wait and see the free game offerings for this year.

