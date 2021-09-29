Crystal Dynamics might have begun development of the next Tomb Raider game

Crystal Dynamics might currently be developing the next installment of Tomb Raider, as hinted by a recent job listing.

Crystal Dynamics, the studio under Square Enix, took charge of the Tomb Raider franchise back in 2005, while it was still under the leadership of Eidos. The Legend Trilogy (Legend, Anniversary, Underworld) was Crystal Dynamics’s first forte into the franchise, but it failed to catch the mainstream audience's attention.

Following the Square Enix acquisition, Crystal Dynamics rebooted the franchise with 2013’s Tomb Raider. Along with 2016’s Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it forms the survivor trilogy.

Crystal Dynamics’s latest job listing might be for the next Tomb Raider game

Crystal Dynamics is perhaps most well known as the studio behind the Tomb Raider franchise. The 2013 reboot, titled Tomb Raider, brought the franchise into the spotlight, and 2016’s Rise of the Tomb Raider builds upon that legacy.

Crystal Dynamics also developed Marvel’s The Avengers, a live-service game based on the popular Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe IP, and is currently co-developing Perfect Dark alongside The Initiative.

Crystal Dynamics recently posted a job listing for a Lighting Artist over on LinkedIn. Alongside the standard essential experience requirements, the job listing also mentions Crystal Dynamics’s iconic franchise Tomb Raider.

According to the listing, the applicant experience requirement includes,

Able to showcase a powerful portfolio with a similar cinematic style to the latest Tomb Raider reboot and Rise of the Tomb Raider

While Crystal Dynamics did not develop the latest entry to the franchise, 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the studio had creative oversight with Eidos Montreal, the studio behind the Deus Ex franchise, handling the development.

Crystal Dynamics may be taking the franchise's reign once again, and the job listing is for the game at an early stage.

Is Perfect Dark having a cinematic style similar to Tomb Raider?

While fans would certainly love a new Tomb Raider game, that may not be the case. Crystal Dynamics is currently co-developing Perfect Dark, itself a massive AAA game, and giving shape to The Initiative’s ideas. This is alongside developing and providing strong post-launch support for the live service game, The Avengers.

TheInitiative @TheInitiative Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. https://t.co/EiqjU99wMa

Also Read

What seems more likely is that the preceding job listing is in regards to Perfect Dark, which could very well have a cinematic style similar to that of the Tomb Raider games. The Initiative is headed by Darrell Gallagher, who was the head of Crystal Dynamics during the Tomb Raider reboot, alongside Daniel Neuburger, the director of both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider Survival Trilogy had an amazing cinematic style, and Perfect Dark inspiring from that would be nothing short of amazing.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar