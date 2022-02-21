5 video game sequels that might be released in 2022

The gaming community has already enjoyed some massive video game sequels this year with the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West and Dying Light 2. Studios have already scheduled more exciting title releases in the coming months, and a number of sequels are expected to release in 2022.

Along with releasing classic game remakes, many developers have also started looking back at their popular franchises and aim to add a new installment to their series. Many of the games anticipated to be released this year are video game sequels to successful game franchises.

5 video game sequels that might release this year

Techland recently released the long-awaited sequel to Dying Light with Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Dying Light was originally released back in 2015 and was one of Techland's most successful games. Guerrilla Games also added the second installment of the Horizon series, Horizon Forbidden West, which was released on February 18, 2022.

Here are five highly-anticipated video game sequels of 2022:

Gran Turismo 7

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

My Time At Sandrock

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Splatoon 3

Note: The release date of some games has not been officially revealed, and the developers might delay the sequels to 2023 as well.

5) Gran Turismo 7

Almost half a decade later, Sony will be finally releasing the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 on March 04, 2022, exclusively on PS4 and PS5. Sony’s flagship track-racing simulator, the Gran Turismo series, is one of the best racing simulators out there. Gran Turismo 7 will offer a detailed career mode with many new features and challenges to complete.

4) S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

GSC Game World is set to add another installment to the popular S.T.A.L.K.E.R series 13 years after it released Call of Pripyat in 2009. Unfortunately, players will not get to enjoy the game any time soon. The upcoming FPS horror title, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl, is scheduled for release on December 08, 2022, and will be available on Xbox Series X/S and Windows platforms.

3) My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock is an upcoming sequel to the popular farming RPG, My Time at Portia. Panthea Games recently revealed that My Time at Sandrock is already under development but didn’t reveal anything about the release date. The sequel is expected to bring a lot of new features, including new tools, crops, crafting, and resources. Players can expect My Time at Sandrock to launch in 2022.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Asobo Studio’s award-winning adventure stealth game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is about to get a sequel this year for PC and next-gen consoles. According to Focus Entertainment, A Plague Tale: Requiem is already in development and is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

1) Splatoon 3

Nintendo is planning to release several video game sequels this year. With speculation around a new Fire Emblem sequel already floating around, Nintendo is also planning to bring back its third-person shooter game, Splatoon 3. The developers announced Splatoon 3 via Nintendo Direct, and the title is expected to be released in mid-2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi