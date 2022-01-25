How big is Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5?

Gran Turismo 7 is all set for release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Courtesy of PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, fans now know what to expect before downloading the game. Thanks to SSD technology, and the PlayStation 5’s compression techniques, it turns out that the PlayStation 5 version could take up less space than the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Between the sizes reported by the official PlayStation website and PlayStation Game Size, the PS5 version is 20 GB smaller than the PS4 edition of the game.

Gran Turismo 7 is reportedly smaller on PS5 than on PS4

According to the PlayStation website, it’s being said that PS4 users will require at least 110 GB of space for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game. This is the official listing, so this is in no way speculation.

Despite the rumored difference in game sizes between platforms, Gran Turismo 7 will still support cross-gen and cross-play multiplayer, which is a relief for fans of the upcoming racing title.

Whether it's 89 or 110 GB, GT7 will take up a lot of space (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Ahead of the March 4, 2022 release date, PlayStation Game Size has come through with some interesting information. On their Twitter account, the download size for PS5 users will be 89.445 GB, without the Day One Patch. This could change as the release date gets closer.

For those who want to download the game a little bit earlier, the pre-load is speculated to begin on February 25, 2022, thanks to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account.

According to the PlayStation website, however, the PlayStation 5 version of the game requires 110 GB of storage space as well.

This was contradicted by PlayStation Game Size’s Twitter account. As always, this has to be taken with a grain of salt, but the discrepancy could be due to the PS5’s compression technology. This number could be updated as March 4 draws nearer.

The PlayStation 5 already has incredible loading times with the better storage technology allowing the console to duplicate fewer assets, thus decreasing the space needed for a game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi