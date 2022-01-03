5 most anticipated PlayStation games of 2022

Emerging from the doom and gloom of a pandemic-riddled 2021, game developers are set to take PlayStation users on a joyride in 2022. The releases that are scheduled even just for the first half of the year are sure to excite countless players.

PlayStation-exclusive titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War Ragnarok are finally going to drop, much to the delight of the console's userbase.

5 exciting PlayStation games releasing in 2022

Not just exclusives, but a number of major third-party titles are also slated to be released this year. As such, our list includes both exclusives and third-party titles in no particular order.

5 PlayStation games in 2022 that are hotly anticipated

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Elden Ring

God of War

1) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer - Tango Gameworks

Release Date - 2022

As with 2021's Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo will be published by Bethesda Softworks as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. Details about its gameplay mechanics remain scarce. What we know so far is that the action-adventure title employs a first-person perspective as players employ various paranormal skills and abilities to defeat supernatural elements haunting Tokyo.

Although the premise may sound a tad off-beat, the game looks absolutely gorgeous.

2) Gran Turismo 7

Developer - Polyphony Digital

Release Date - March 4, 2022

PlayStation users cannot play one of the hottest racing games at the moment, with Forza Horizon 5 being an Xbox and PC-exclusive. They won't have to wait for much longer as the popular (and PlayStation-exclusive) Gran Turismo franchise is set to return during the first quarter of 2022. Gran Turismo 7 is all set to blaze the streets on the PlayStation as it looks to deliver another realism-focused racing experience.

While the Gran Turismo 7 will release on both PlayStation 4 and 5, the game is poised to take advantage of the latter's DualSense controller and ray-tracing capability.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer - Guerilla Games

Release Date - February 18, 2022

Corrupted dinosaur-like machines will once again take over the landscape in Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy is ready to face new challenges awaiting her in Sony's sequel to 2017's hugely popular Horizon Zero Dawn.

The world of the sequel is bigger and better, with more elaborate environments and new threats to contend with. The open world of Horizon Forbidden West will be set in a post-apocalyptic U.S., focusing on the states of California and Nevada.

4) Elden Ring

Developer - FromSoftware

Release Date - February 25, 2022

For the past two years and counting, Elden Ring has been one of most anticipated games across all platforms. The mythical lore created by popular writer George R. R. Martin will be brought to life in a world designed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team.

Players take on the role of the Tarnished - an exile from the Lands Between. As the latest trailer shows, the Elden Ring has mysteriously been broken into pieces. In their quest to become the Elden Lord, players have to find the shattered shards to restore the titular ring.

5) God of War Ragnarok

Developer - Santa Monica Studio

Release Date - 2022

This is likely to be Sony's biggest PlayStation-exclusive title of the year. The hugely popular God of War series shifted from Greek to Norse mythology with 2018's eponymous title. The 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will once again be set in ancient Scandinavia with players controlling Kratos and his son Atrus in combat.

Also Read Article Continues below

God of War Ragnarok will reportedly be the finale to the Norse arc of the series, as Ragnarok is a series of events that brings forth the end of days with the death of the Norse gods. The trailer also provided a glimpse of Thor, and the tantalizing prospect of fighting him will surely delight a number of PlayStation players once the game is released.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee