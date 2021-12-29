When will Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 release

The latest installment of the popular Forza Horizon franchise, Forza Horizon 5, has had a storied few months since its release. The game won three out of its four nominations at The Game Awards 2021, including Best Sports/Racing Game. Despite some hiccups, it has been a huge hit with the players, being both critically acclaimed and a commercial success.

Playground Games had earlier in their Forza Horizon 5 Let's Go! video updated fans about the Series 2 and 3 updates that were coming to the game. Series 2 was released in early December and dressed the open world of Mexico with a holiday theme.

The Series 3 update is slated to drop in January next year and promises a lot more content. Here's a look at what players can expect.

When is Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 coming to the game

Series 3 will be arriving in Forza Horizon 5 on January 9, 2022. The update will reportedly bring New Year celebrations and festivities to the streets of Mexico. Similar to Series 2, it is likely going to bring new events, timed challenges and other achievements which will lead to the unlocking of exclusive items and cars.

Series 2 has brought a number of exquisite vehicles into the game, including but not limited to the Lamborhini Aventador SVJ, Maserati 8CTF and Peel Trident. Furthermore, the Car Pass owners got access to four #NewToForza cars like the Lamborghini Huracan EVO and Ferrari J50.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Welcome to the Mulege Holiday Market! It's here that you can spread holiday cheer by gifting Forzathon Shop items to other players, and you might just get a little something in return! Welcome to the Mulege Holiday Market! It's here that you can spread holiday cheer by gifting Forzathon Shop items to other players, and you might just get a little something in return! https://t.co/G1dehKiLX2

Being Christmas-themed, Series 2 also included the Secret Santa feature where players were encouraged to gift items to each other. This would unlock exclusive awards for players. namely the Santa Suit outfit and the 1962 Peel P50. It remains to be seen what the developers have in store for the new year themed Series 3.

Forza Horizon 5 has quickly turned out to be one of the best racing games of recent times. Boasting picturesque locations, a well-designed open world, dynamic weather and a plethora of cars, small and big, the game has endeared itself to the community.

Edited by Danyal Arabi