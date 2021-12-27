Why 2021 cars are missing from Forza Horizon 5 and when they could be added

Forza Horizon 5 has no shortage of cars, and boasts of a robust collection in the game. But even with a rich fleet of vehicles, there is an avenue of complaint. While Forza Horizon 5 has an ever expanding garage of close to 600 cars, some in the community are still on the fence about the models being made available.

There is no doubt about how good a game Forza Horizon 5 has been, as it has won over critics and fans alike. The winner of the best Sports/Racing game at The Game Awards 2021, Forza Horizon 5 hits more marks than it misses.

But the lack of a modern fleet of cars is a noticeable element. There are definite reasons for this, but players may also have some wonderful news in this regard in the months to come.

Community asks about lack of newer models of cars in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, there is definitely a shortage of cars that have been released in 2021 or late 2020. Reddit user ShallotEmpty380 made a post in the same regard and also mentioned models like Porsche 911 Carrera 4s and Tesla.

The post has now become an enriching discussion thread where many other participants have voiced their opinions. Based on the discussion, there is a unanimous conclusion for the exclusion of 2021 cars from the Forza Horizon 5 game.

Licensing is a major issue

Although Forza Horizon 5 is more fun than realistic, the game still requires approval from the car companies. Even when licenses can be obtained, the final model and its specifications may not be good enough to satisfy a car making company.

However, it's not just about simply obtaining a license, as models have to be created in the game. Using existing cars from previous games leads to swifter execution for newer titles.

But it also shouldn't be an excuse not to let Forza Horizon 5 fans enjoy driving in the recent additions to the world of motor vehicles.

2021 cars could be a possible addition from future DLCs in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4 started with 400 cars that expanded to over 750 when the game was reasonably completed. In contrast, Forza Horizon 5 has started with 500 cars and has expanded close to 600 at the moment.

It's quite likely, based on the history and tradition of Forza games, that the game will be getting more cars. For the DLCs that will be coming in the later parts of 2022, some of them may surely have cars that launched in 2021.

Based on previous additions, the first such addition can be speculated to come in July 2022, with more to follow. However, this is purely speculation and Foza Horizon 5 fans will have to wait for actual releases to find out which cars are being added to the game.

