Forza Horizon 5 wins Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards 2021

The prestigious Games Awards have been declared for 2021, and it is Forza Horizon 5 that has won the award in the Sports/Racing Game category.

The 2021 awards received five outstanding nominations for the category of Sports/Racing games. Four out of those, including Forza Horizon 5, were from the racing genre, while FIFA 22 was the sole representative of sports sims.

While there was stiff competition, it was ultimately Forza Horizon 5 that claimed the gong at The Game Awards in 2021.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon We're blown away and so proud to announce that #ForzaHorizon5 won best Sports/Racing game at @thegameawards tonight. Thanks to our incredible community of fans for making tonight possible! We're blown away and so proud to announce that #ForzaHorizon5 won best Sports/Racing game at @thegameawards tonight. Thanks to our incredible community of fans for making tonight possible! https://t.co/4fr7q0ZNCx

Forza Horizon 5 has been a stellar release in the Forza series and has taken players for a literal joyride. In a market where the quality is higher in the racing sim category, having such a great arcade racing game is terrific for the fans worldwide,

As mentioned before, Forza Horizon 5 was part of four racing titles nominated for the said category at The Gaming Award 2021. All five games that got nominations were:

FIFA 22 F1 2021 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Unleashed Riders Republic

Why Forza Horizon 5 thoroughly deserves the win at The Game Awards 2021

A great racing game that is fun to play? Check. Insane collection of cars? Check. Beautiful environment in the background? Check.

With Forza's latest installation, there have been more hits than misses so far. Given the other titles that were part of the nominations, only an exceptional game could have beaten them all. Forza Horizon 5 is indeed special.

Forza Horizon 5 is not only a great game in itself, but it sets the benchmark for many titles in this genre. There are definitely points of criticism, but most negatives have been related to controversies that are not directly faults in the game itself.

What is Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5, the latest installment in the series, was released in the latter part of 2021. Set in a fictional world based in Mexico, it's the fifth release in the Forza Horizon series. It has been developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Despite the controversies hogging the limelight in recent times, Forza Horizon 5 won over both critics and gamers. It has been a commercial and critical success and keeps getting bigger with more and more content drops.

