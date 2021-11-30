×
What cars have super wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5?

Which cars have super wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Forza Horizon 5)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Feature

Forza Horizon 5 has a large selection of vehicles to choose from, starting with compact cars to superpowered hypercars to fit the roads of festive Mexico.

However, what makes the game truly addictive are the events and reward system that come along with the game's whole package. To keep players more engaged, Forza Horizon 5 also provides them rewards such as a wheelspin with every car they gain experience with.

For players looking to see which cars come with the additional benefit of having super wheelspin with perks, this article will be providing insight into every car that comes along with this advantage.

Every car in Forza Horizon 5 with super wheelspin

All the cars that come with super wheelspin as perks are listed below:

Aston Martin

  • Valhalla Concept Car

Audi

  • R8 Coupe V10 Plus 5.2 FSI Quattro
  • R8 V10 Plus

Auto Union

  • Type D

Bentley

  • 4 1/2 Litre Supercharged

BMW

  • I8

Bugatti

  • Type 35c
  • Veyron Super Sport
  • Chiron
  • Divo

Chevrolet

  • Corvette Forza Edition
  • Camaro Z28

Deberti

  • Wrangler Unlimited
  • F-150 Prerunner

Delorean

  • DMC-12

Dodge

  • Charger R/T Forza Edition
  • Viper GTS ACR
  • Viper SRT10 ACR

Ferrari

  • 250 Testa Rossa
  • 250 GTO
  • #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
  • 430 Scuderia
  • 458 Italia
  • 599XX Evolution
  • 458 Speciale
  • La Ferrari
  • F12 TDF
  • GTC4 Lusso
  • 812 Superfast
  • Portofino
  • 488 Pista

Ford

  • Deluxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition
  • #2 GT40 MKII
  • #2069 Ford Bronco R WP
  • #2069 Ford Bronco R

Forsberg Racing

  • Toyota Gumont 2JZ Camry Stock Car

Hennesey

  • Venom GT

Hoonigan

  • Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
  • Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang
  • Ford Escort RS 1800
  • Ford RS200 Evolution
  • Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX

Jaguar

  • D-Type
  • Lightweight

Jeep

  • Trailcat

Koenigsegg

  • CC8S
  • One:1
  • Ragera
  • Agera RS
  • Jesko

Lamborghini

  • Murcielago LP 670-4 SV
  • Veneno
  • HUracan Performante
  • Urus

Lexus

  • LFA

Lola

  • #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB

Lotus

  • Evija

Mazda

  • RX-7

McLaren

  • P1
  • 570S Coupe
  • 650S Coupe
  • 720S Coupe
  • Senna
  • Speedtail

Mercedes-AMG

  • ONE
  • SSK
  • W154

MINI

  • X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman

Napier

  • Napier-Railton

Nissan

  • GT-R (R35)

Pagani

  • Zonda Cinque Roadster
  • Zonda R
  • Huayra BC
  • Huayra BC Forza Edition

Pontiac

  • Firebird Trans Am GTA
  • Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition

Porsche

  • #3 917 LH
  • 911 Carrera RS
  • 911 Turbo S
  • 918 Spyder
  • Cayman GTS
  • Macan LPR Rally Raid

Rimac

  • Concept Two

Saleen

  • S1 (2018)

Shelby

  • Cobra Daytona Coupe

Volkswagen

  • Beetle Forza Edition

Zenvo

  • TSR-S

