What cars have super wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 has a large selection of vehicles to choose from, starting with compact cars to superpowered hypercars to fit the roads of festive Mexico.

However, what makes the game truly addictive are the events and reward system that come along with the game's whole package. To keep players more engaged, Forza Horizon 5 also provides them rewards such as a wheelspin with every car they gain experience with.

For players looking to see which cars come with the additional benefit of having super wheelspin with perks, this article will be providing insight into every car that comes along with this advantage.

Every car in Forza Horizon 5 with super wheelspin

All the cars that come with super wheelspin as perks are listed below:

Aston Martin

Valhalla Concept Car

Audi

R8 Coupe V10 Plus 5.2 FSI Quattro

R8 V10 Plus

Auto Union

Type D

Bentley

4 1/2 Litre Supercharged

BMW

I8

Bugatti

Type 35c

Veyron Super Sport

Chiron

Divo

Chevrolet

Corvette Forza Edition

Camaro Z28

Deberti

Wrangler Unlimited

F-150 Prerunner

Delorean

DMC-12

Dodge

Charger R/T Forza Edition

Viper GTS ACR

Viper SRT10 ACR

Ferrari

250 Testa Rossa

250 GTO

#24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

430 Scuderia

458 Italia

599XX Evolution

458 Speciale

La Ferrari

F12 TDF

GTC4 Lusso

812 Superfast

Portofino

488 Pista

Ford

Deluxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition

#2 GT40 MKII

#2069 Ford Bronco R WP

#2069 Ford Bronco R

Forsberg Racing

Toyota Gumont 2JZ Camry Stock Car

Hennesey

Venom GT

Hoonigan

Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang

Ford Escort RS 1800

Ford RS200 Evolution

Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX

Jaguar

D-Type

Lightweight

Jeep

Trailcat

Koenigsegg

CC8S

One:1

Ragera

Agera RS

Jesko

Lamborghini

Murcielago LP 670-4 SV

Veneno

HUracan Performante

Urus

Lexus

LFA

Lola

#6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB

Lotus

Evija

Mazda

RX-7

McLaren

P1

570S Coupe

650S Coupe

720S Coupe

Senna

Speedtail

Mercedes-AMG

ONE

SSK

W154

MINI

X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman

Napier

Napier-Railton

Nissan

GT-R (R35)

Pagani

Zonda Cinque Roadster

Zonda R

Huayra BC

Huayra BC Forza Edition

Pontiac

Firebird Trans Am GTA

Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition

Porsche

#3 917 LH

911 Carrera RS

911 Turbo S

918 Spyder

Cayman GTS

Macan LPR Rally Raid

Rimac

Concept Two

Saleen

S1 (2018)

Shelby

Cobra Daytona Coupe

Volkswagen

Beetle Forza Edition

Zenvo

TSR-S

