What cars have super wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 has a large selection of vehicles to choose from, starting with compact cars to superpowered hypercars to fit the roads of festive Mexico.
However, what makes the game truly addictive are the events and reward system that come along with the game's whole package. To keep players more engaged, Forza Horizon 5 also provides them rewards such as a wheelspin with every car they gain experience with.
For players looking to see which cars come with the additional benefit of having super wheelspin with perks, this article will be providing insight into every car that comes along with this advantage.
Every car in Forza Horizon 5 with super wheelspin
All the cars that come with super wheelspin as perks are listed below:
Aston Martin
- Valhalla Concept Car
Audi
- R8 Coupe V10 Plus 5.2 FSI Quattro
- R8 V10 Plus
Auto Union
- Type D
Bentley
- 4 1/2 Litre Supercharged
BMW
- I8
Bugatti
- Type 35c
- Veyron Super Sport
- Chiron
- Divo
Chevrolet
- Corvette Forza Edition
- Camaro Z28
Deberti
- Wrangler Unlimited
- F-150 Prerunner
Delorean
- DMC-12
Dodge
- Charger R/T Forza Edition
- Viper GTS ACR
- Viper SRT10 ACR
Ferrari
- 250 Testa Rossa
- 250 GTO
- #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 430 Scuderia
- 458 Italia
- 599XX Evolution
- 458 Speciale
- La Ferrari
- F12 TDF
- GTC4 Lusso
- 812 Superfast
- Portofino
- 488 Pista
Ford
- Deluxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition
- #2 GT40 MKII
- #2069 Ford Bronco R WP
- #2069 Ford Bronco R
Forsberg Racing
- Toyota Gumont 2JZ Camry Stock Car
Hennesey
- Venom GT
Hoonigan
- Gymkhana 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
- Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang
- Ford Escort RS 1800
- Ford RS200 Evolution
- Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX
Jaguar
- D-Type
- Lightweight
Jeep
- Trailcat
Koenigsegg
- CC8S
- One:1
- Ragera
- Agera RS
- Jesko
Lamborghini
- Murcielago LP 670-4 SV
- Veneno
- HUracan Performante
- Urus
Lexus
- LFA
Lola
- #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB
Lotus
- Evija
Mazda
- RX-7
McLaren
- P1
- 570S Coupe
- 650S Coupe
- 720S Coupe
- Senna
- Speedtail
Mercedes-AMG
- ONE
- SSK
- W154
MINI
- X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman
Napier
- Napier-Railton
Nissan
- GT-R (R35)
Pagani
- Zonda Cinque Roadster
- Zonda R
- Huayra BC
- Huayra BC Forza Edition
Pontiac
- Firebird Trans Am GTA
- Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition
Porsche
- #3 917 LH
- 911 Carrera RS
- 911 Turbo S
- 918 Spyder
- Cayman GTS
- Macan LPR Rally Raid
Rimac
- Concept Two
Saleen
- S1 (2018)
Shelby
- Cobra Daytona Coupe
Volkswagen
- Beetle Forza Edition
Zenvo
- TSR-S