How to get Skill Points in Forza Horizon 5

There are many activities to enjoy in the eventful open world of Forza Horizon 5. From traditional race events to adrenaline-filled adventures, the game has it all.

What makes these activities in Forza Horizon 5 so interesting is its reward system, which always lets players feel like they've earned something at every step. For instance, Skill Points are used to unlock various perks for cars, which, in turn, helps the player achieve more with that vehicle.

However, how the Skill Point system works in Forza Horizon 5 remains unclear to many players and this article will offer some much-needed clarity.

All about Skill Points in Forza Horizon 5

In order to gain skill points, players have to create a Skill Chain by pulling off a chain of tricks in rapid succession without crashing. Tricks like drifting, near misses, destroying objects and speed records are some of the tricks that can be performed in Forza Horizon 5.

When a particular trick is executed, players are given a multiplier and score at the top of their screen. The number continues to increase as players go on performing any of those tricks. This multiplier usually increases once Skill Songs are played while roaming the streets.

A player receives one Skill Point for each car once they reach a score of 50,000 by performing a variety of tricks.

One of the best ways to start a Skill Chain is by drifting on both asphalt and off-road. To further increase the score gain, players can combine drifting while breaking some objects or vegetation while drifting.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Are these the best wallpapers we've ever shared on a Wednesday?



Find out next week. Are these the best wallpapers we've ever shared on a Wednesday?Find out next week. https://t.co/I9Jb76z6RB

It is also recommended to have the “Extra Life” perk for the car being used for farming experience for Skill Points, as it gives a second chance to players who make a mistake while performing tricks in Forza Horizon 5.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

By keeping all these things in mind, players can easily gain a lot of Skill Points in no time and make their ride a whole lot more enjoyable.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee