10 fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 (with top speed)

Speed plays the most significant factor in any racing game, and in Forza Horizon 5, it makes no exceptions. However, one must know how to control the car to get the best results in speed.

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 has a collection of more than 500 cars from various known brands worldwide. Among all these cars lies some of the fastest and the most customizable ones, which makes the game quite inclusive.

Nit-picking from every single one of these cars is quite difficult in its own way. So, this listicle will focus on the ten fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 in terms of top speed.

Which cars are the fastest in Forza Horizon 5?

Of the more than 500 cars in Forza Horizon 5, only ten have managed to stand out on this list in terms of top speed and are as follows:

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Divo

Hoonigan Ford Mustang (Hoonicorn)

McLaren SpeedtailKoenigsegg One: 1

Koenigsegg Jesko

Hennessey Venom GT

Porsche Taycan Turbo S (Welcome Pack)

All the supercars mentioned above are ranked and explained below:

10) Bugatti Divo (236 mph)

The beautiful Bugatti Divo (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Bugatti is known for being one of the fastest car manufacturing companies, and their 2019 Bugatti Divo lives up to its name for being one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5. With a 9.6 speed rating and acceleration score of 10, the supercar can reach a speed of 236 mph.

9) McLaren Speedtail (250 mph)

McLaren is known for its specialty with speed (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Every supercar fan knows what McLaren can bring to the table. The McLaren Speedtail has an amazing aerodynamic body and is packed with a powerful engine capable of reaching 250 mph. In the game, the vehicle has a speed score of 9.6 and an acceleration score of 6.8 which makes it one of the fastest cars in the game.

8) Hoonigan Ford Mustang (Hoonicorn) (250 mph)

Ken Block's signature Hoonicorn (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The 1965 Ford Mustang custom modded by Hoonigan is quite famous because of professional driver Ken Block and his Gymkhana videos. The car has been featured in previous Forza Horizon games, and in the latest one, it can reach up to a speed of 250 mph if kept in the right hands.

7) Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (267 mph)

Veyron is heavy, but can go fast (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The Bugatti Veyron might be one of the heaviest supercars in the industry, however, that isn’t a problem as long as it can go super fast. The car has a near-perfect score for both acceleration and speed and can top up to 267 mph with no effort.

6) Bugatti Chiron (269 mph)

Chiron is slightly faster than Veyron (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Another supercar by Bugatti released back in 2019, Chiron takes up a spot as one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5. The supercar also has a near-perfect acceleration and speed score like the Veyron, however, Chiron can have a top speed of 269 mph, unlike its predecessor.

5) Hennessey Venom GT (270 mph)

Modified Lotus Elise supercar is a beast on the road (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The Hennessey Venom GT from the 2012 powered Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine can reach a top speed of 270 mph in the nick of time. Even though the supercar in Forza Horizon 5 has a speed rating of 9.8, its acceleration score of 6.8 is fairly disappointing.

4) Porsche Taycan Turbo S (Welcome Pack) (270 mph)

Electric cars can be fast and Porsche knows it (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Even though the standard version of the electric car doesn’t manage to be one of the fastest cars in the game, the version given with the Welcome Pack of Forza Horizon 5 certainly is. The car is capable of reaching a top speed of 270 mph with an acceleration rating of 9.7 and a speed score of 10.

3) Koenigsegg One: 1 (273 mph)

The one to one king (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Koenigsegg has always been dominant when it comes to making the fastest cars in the world. The Koenigsegg One released back in 2014 is not only attractive but also manages to be one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 with a top speed of 273 mph.

2) Koenigsegg Agera RS (280 mph)

Be it Ragera or Agera, Koenigsegg knows how to make a fast car (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) car powered by a Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine has a perfect score in terms of speed, and to support it has a great handling score of 9.7. The car can easily reach a 280 mph top speed, making it the second-fastest car in Forza Horizon 5.

1) Koenigsegg Jesko (300+ mph)

Try not to blink if a Jesko is on the road (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

It is scary how fast the latest iteration of supercar by Koenigsegg can go if put in the right hands. The car can easily break the 300 mph speed barrier if the right tunings are made to it. The car also boasts a perfect speed and handling rating, making it great for open roads.

