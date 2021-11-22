5 best Forza Horizon cars for road racing

Compared to any other simulation racing game out there, nothing else can match the feeling of driving fast in Forza Horizon 5.

The new setting of Forza Horizon 5 takes the players to a festive Mexico that celebrates racing through the vistas of the map. All this can be explored in every way possible, whether the players choose to go off-road or burn tires on the asphalt. The possibilities are truly limitless.

Even though the scenic beauty of Horizon makes it feel like an adventure game, it is still a racing simulator at its core. With Forza Horizon 5 providing more than 500 cars to choose from, there are a few cars that stand out from the others in terms of road racing.

Which 5 cars are great for road racing in Forza Horizon 5

Generally, when the topic of road racing comes up, it is all about having great speed, power potential, acceleration, a light body, and traction. All the above mentioned principles apply in Forza Horizon 5 and the following list will mention some of the best cars in the game for it.

5) Bugatti Chiron

The beauty and speed of Bugatti Chiron (Screengrab from Forza Horizon 5)

The term supercar is an insult to the beauty and speed of the Bugatti Chiron. This hypercar packs a quad-turbocharged W16 engine that adds up to 1480 horsepower and can easily overtake most cars in the blink of an eye.

The only drawback of Bugatti Chiron is its heavy weight, but the centrally spread weight of the car makes for easier turning. The car also has a 9.9 acceleration rating, which helps the Chiron reach 0-60 MPH in under 3 seconds.

4) BMW X5 M (Forza Edition)

The handling of the BMW X5 M is amazing (Screengrab from Forza Horizon 5)

The V8 powered twin-turbocharged beast is a favorite among fans of Forza Horizon 5. The sheer adaptability of the vehicle for both street and road racing is something that truly stands out.

The S2-classed vehicle has an overall braking score of 9.4 which makes it easy for the car to make better turns, while its perfect 10 score for acceleration, launch, and handling definitely makes up for the amount of braking power of this supercar.

3) Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (Forza Edition)

The lightweight champion of racing (Screengrab from Forza Horizon 5)

Thanks to its carbon fiber chassis, the ultra-light Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is one of the fastest cars in the world. In Forza Horizon 5, this car has a perfect score in every aspect whether it comes to braking, acceleration, handling, or launching.

The S2-classed Forza Edition car is equipped with a 5.2L V10 engine and can reach 0-100 MPH in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 271 MPH, if perfectly modified.

2) Koenigsegg CCGT

Koenigsegg CCGT is made for racing on roads (Screengrab from Forza Horizon 5)

The Swedish-based racing car is given an S2-class rating in Forza Horizon 5 and, if simply put, the car is built for racing in every way possible. With its powerful V8 engine and lightweight chassis, the car flies on an open road.

The Koenigsegg CCGT has a perfect score of 10 for its handling and has great brakes to keep the monster in check. With both of these aspects, the car is excellent for making swift turns and can navigate most turns with ease.

1) Apollo Intensa Emozione

Apollo Intensa Emozione has great potential even with its small size (Screengrab from Forza Horizon 5)

The Apollo Intensa Emozione might not seem like a threat with its smaller size. Just like other S2-classed cars mentioned in the list, the supercar has a perfect score of 10 in terms of handling and braking altogether.

With its V12 engine, the car has a great launch rating of 8.6 which makes it easy for the vehicle to reach high speeds and can even make sharp turns at 150 MPH on the roads of Forza Horizon 5.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

