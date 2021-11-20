Forza Horizon 5 sales: How many people are playing the game?

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise, takes the series to the beautiful and vast country of Mexico, filled with unique biomes and distinct weather.

The Forza Horizon series, developed by Playground Games, was originally conceptualized as a spin-off from the mainline Forza Motorsports series, developed by Turn 10 Studios. Rather than traditional closed-circuit sim racing, Forza Horizon took an open world event racing approach. Eventually, the popularity of the Forza Horizon series overtook that of the Forza Motorsports series, and it soon established itself as the flagship racing franchise.

Forza Horizon 5 launched recently, on November 9, and has already proven to be not only the most popular Forza title to date, but the biggest first-week debut of any Xbox title and any Game Pass title.

Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox, Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to the vast open world map in Mexico, building upon the innovations of previous entries whilst bringing new exciting features to the series.

Forza Horizon 5 was launched on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Microsoft Store and Steam. The game is also available on the Game Pass, both on PC and the Xbox console. Premium Edition players have had early access to the game since November 5.

Prior to the launch, almost a million players were playing Forza Horizon 5, before November 9. Recently, Xbox announced that Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 10 million mark, becoming the biggest launch in Xbox’s history. Forza Horizon 5 is also the biggest first week ever in the history of Game Pass.

Whilst this number is quite big, it isn’t surprising, considering how well Forza Horizon 5 was reviewed, including at Sportskeeda. The game received 9.5/10 and was praised for its visually stunning vast open world, dynamic weather system, unique biomes as well as its vast selection of over 500 cars.

Forza Horizon 5 has had a strong start, and looking to the future, if Playground Games supports the title with post-launch content as well as Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5 is certainly going to be one of the best racing games out there.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows store and Steam. Interested console players can jump right into the game with a Game Pass subscription.

