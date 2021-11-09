How many people are playing Forza Horizon 5? Millions flood servers as game's release date comes closer

Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated racing simulator from the Playground Games this year. It is the twelfth main installment in the Forza series, and this time, players explore a fictionalized Mexico in their supercars.

Officially set for a release date of November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is already flooded by players from November 5 who have bought the Premium Edition of the game. According to the racer’s Hall of Fame leaderboard, around 800.000 users have reported playing the game across Xbox and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9, 2021, with early access from November 5, 2021, across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Gamepass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

How many people are playing Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 was only available from November 5 as early access to those players who have ordered the Premium Edition of the game, costing $99. Xbox Game Pass users with the $45 Premium Add-Ons Bundle also got to play the game early.

The beauty and elegance of the game attracted all the racing enthusiasts worldwide even before its full release. Forza’s Hall of Fame leaderboard compared the achievements of every player, and it showed that 800,000 users have been playing the game, PC and Xbox combined.

The Forza Horizon series is a spin-off of the Forza Motorsport series. While the latter focuses on professional closed-circuit racing, the former focuses on casual open-world street racing. Players have loved the spin-off series since its release because of this simple approach.

After exploring the vastness of Australia and a fictional representation of Great Britain in Forza Horizon 4, it’s time for gamers to explore the vastness of Mexico. During a recent review, the new location seemed to feature 11 distinct biomes, defining its authenticity.

The game has received positive reviews worldwide, and more players will be joining the bandwagon once it is fully released on November 9, 2021. Forza Horizon 5 even has ray-tracing support but is limited to the vehicle viewer mode, Forzavista.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9, 2021, across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Gamepass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar