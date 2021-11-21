Forza Horizon 5 starter cars: Best cars to start new in the game

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest sensation among the racing game community right now and the title has already reached the 10-million mark in terms of active players.

The stunning visuals and huge range of supercars are what make Forza Horizon 5 so addictive to players who love cars. Aside from that, the massive world with set in Mexico with open roads, forests and hills is also something that keeps the players coming back for more.

The introductory gameplay sets the tone, with upbeat music and roaring supercars. However, at the end of it, players are given the option to choose between three cars and begin their journey in Forza Horizon 5.

The starter cars in Forza Horizon 5

At the start of the game, players are given three cars to choose from:

Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe 2020

Ford Bronco 2021

Toyota GR Supra 2020

In this article, we'll be weighing up the salient features of each of these three rides so you can decide which one to pick based on your preferred playstyle.

Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe

Corvette C8 in the game (Screengrab form Forza Horizon 5)

The V8 monster is a great choice for players who like to go fast with the engine roaring all the time. For anyone who likes to race on permanent roads, this car should be their first choice. The best part about the C8 is the fact that it has impressive top speed and road-holding, making it the perfect choice if you prefer to stick to the tarmac instead of going off-road.

Ford Bronco 2021

Ford Bronco on off-road (Screengrab form Forza Horizon 5)

For going hard on both asphalt and dirt, the Ford Bronco 2021 is an ideal choice. With some fine tuning, the SUV can be made capable of tackling any off-road terrain and while also a decent performer on the tarmac. It is recommended to increase the weight of the SUV slightly to have more traction.

Toyota GR Supra 2020

The attractive modded Toyota Supra (Screengrab form Forza Horizon 5)

The Japanese supercar is a favorite of many who like to customize their ride to the fullest. Capable of moderately high speed, the Supra is the car to have for driving events. However, that same trait makes it a bit too tail-happy compared to the firmly-planted feel of the Corvette.

All three cars are made available to players at the beginning of the game. If anyone chooses to take one ride over the other, that option is certainly available. Over time, more vehicles can be bought from a catalog of over 500 cars, with each offering a different experience.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee