Best Forza Horizon 5 PC settings for optimal FPS

Forza Horizon 5 is a refreshing take on the open-world event racing games. Rather than being a closed-circuit sim racing game, Forza Horizon 5 excels at creating a world filled with picturesque settings, breathtaking events, vintage cars, and challenges to engage in. The players are provided with the vast open world of Mexico, the largest setting yet in Forza Horizon, with eleven different biomes.

The game has received rave reviews, with critics quick to point out the number of cars available with detailed customization, gorgeous graphics, and dynamic weather, creating a truly immersive gamespace to roam around with a sportscar. Check out Sportskeeda's review of Forza Horizon 5 to learn more about the nitty-gritty of the game.

As it is graphically intensive, the game requires a decent amount of computing power to render it in its full glory.

What graphics settings is best for playing Forza Horizon 5?

The minimum requirements for PC for Forza Horizon 5 are listed as follows:

OS – Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460

RAM – 8GB

GPU - AMD Radeon RX 570 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Storage – 110GB available (HDD or SDD)

The recommended PC requirements are:

OS – Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i5-8400

RAM – 16GB

GPU - AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Storage – 110GB available (HDD or SDD)

In Forza Horizon 5, there are a total of six graphics presets: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme. The game also boasts seventeen individual settings to tinker with to figure out a player's personal favorite graphics settings.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon We're in need of someone to drive up the side of this volcano and set up some extremely sensitive scientific equipment, then jump off the volcano straight in to a dirt race. Know anyone? We're in need of someone to drive up the side of this volcano and set up some extremely sensitive scientific equipment, then jump off the volcano straight in to a dirt race. Know anyone? https://t.co/nv0X2Pv6rT

Below are the best graphics settings to get the maximum FPS from the game:

Anisotropic Filtering - Leave this at High.

Shadow Quality - This is heavy on a system. Keep it at High or lower according to the system.

Night Shadows - Keep this setting on.

Motion Blur Quality - This is a contentious option for many gamers. In Forza Horizon 5, this actually enhances the game's look and is advisable to be kept at a High setting.

Environment Texture Quality - Medium, try not to go lower than this.

Environment Geometry Quality: Can keep this at Low, depending on the system.

MSAA: 2X

FXAA: Off

SSAO quality: High. Turn it off if it is causing serious lag, but the option definitely helps in the depth and realism of the environment.

Reflection quality: High or Medium.

World car level of detail: High.

Deformable terrain quality: Ultra

SSR quality: Medium

Lens effects: Ultra

Shader quality: High

Particle effects quality: High

Ray tracing quality: Off

Further fine-tuning can be performed by the player to eke out a few more FPS with respect to their gaming systems.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Forza Horizon 5 was released for PC and Xbox on November 5, 2021.

Edited by Atul S