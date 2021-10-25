Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, and all upcoming Xbox games

Tech giant Microsoft’s gaming division, Xbox, is arguably the biggest publisher of the video game industry. Since its formation 20 years ago, Xbox has evolved beyond the console marketplace to include Windows PC and streaming on mobile devices through cloud gaming.

While Xbox was considered a failure at the start of the last generation, the situation has shifted completely. Under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Xbox now has a more streamlined focus on developing brilliant video games. Currently, Xbox consists of over 20 first-party studios, and it won’t be far-fetched to call the publisher a Western RPG powerhouse.

All upcoming Xbox games

Even though many games don’t even have a window of release, Xbox has an amazing lineup ready for the next few years. Here's a look at all the confirmed titles from Xbox.

Age of Empires IV (October 28, 2021) - World’s Edge/ Relic Entertainment Forza Horizon 5 (November 9, 2021) - Playground Games Halo Infinite (December 8, 2021) - 343 Industries Grounded (TBA 2021) - Obsidian Entertainment Crossfire X (TBA 2021) - Remedy Entertainment Deathloop (Xbox TBA 2022) - Arkane Ghostwire Tokyo (TBA 2022) - Tango Gameworks Redfall (TBA 2022) - Arkane Elder Scrolls VI (TBA) - Bethesda Studio As Dusk Falls (TBA) - Interior Night Avowed (TBA) - Obsidian Entertainment Everwild (TBA) - Rare Contraband (TBA) - Avalanche Studios Fable (TBA) - Playground Games Forza Motorsport (TBA) - Turn 10 Studios Perfect Dark (TBA) - The Initiative/ Crystal Dynamics Project Mara (TBA) - Ninja Theory Hellblade II Senua’s Saga (TBA) - Ninja Theory State of Decay 3 (TBA) - Undead Labs Outer Worlds 2 (TBA) - Obsidian Entertainment

Other than these titles, Xbox has quite a few unannounced projects. Coalition's Gears 6, Project Dragon with Hitman developer IO Interactive, and Machine Games’ inevitable Wolfenstein III are some of the titles players are hoping for.

All of these games are expected to launch on both PC and Xbox consoles, and included in Game Pass.

Xbox first-party studios

Over the last few years, Xbox has grown substantially from 5 first-party studios to 23 first-party studios. The Xbox studios are as follows,

All Xbox Studios (Image by Xbox)

343 Industries (Halo)

Alpha Dog

Arkane (Dishonored, Deathloop)

Bethesda (Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield)

Coalition (Gears)

Compulsion Games (We happy few)

Double Fine Production (Psychonauts)

Initiative (Perfect Dark)

Id Software (Doom)

InXile Entertainment (Wasteland)

Mojang Studios (Minecraft)

Machine Games (Wolfenstein)

Ninja Theory (Hellblade)

Obsidian Entertainment (Outer Worlds)

Playground Games (Forza Horizon, Fable)

Rare (EverWild)

Roundhouse Studios

Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsports)

Tango Gameworks (Evil Within)

Undead Labs (State of Decay)

World’s Edge (Age of Empires)

Zenimax Online Studios (Elder Scrolls Online)

Edited by Danyal Arabi