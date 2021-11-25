All convertibles in Forza Horizon 5 ranked

Forza Horizon 5, the latest racing game sensation from Xbox Game Studios, has convertible cars, allowing players to remove the roofs and enjoy Mexico's pleasant scenery.

Forza Horizon 5 was released early this month, on November 9, 2021, and has already become the most popular Forza title to date, with 10 million active players. It has also achieved the biggest first-week debut in the Xbox’s history.

The fifth Forza Horizon title brings in the beautiful visuals of the Mexican roads, forests, hills, and skies. Players can enjoy the scenery from their car’s roof by affording the convertible cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Top Convertible cars in Forza Horizon 5

Currently, the Forza Horizon 5 only features four convertible cars, coming in at different price ranges. Players can spend their credits and enjoy a ride in these cars, with their roofs removed.

1) Ferrari Portofino 2018

Ferrari Portofino 2018 (Image via Throneful/Youtube)

The Ferrari Portofino 2018 is available at a fair price, allowing players not to spend too much on credit. It is an entry-level supercar that does not require any unlock requirements. Players can enjoy the beautiful scenes of Mexico with a top-down sports car.

Cost : 215,000 CR

: 215,000 CR Vehicle Type : Super GT

: Super GT Unlock Requirements: None

2) McLaren 720S Spider 2019

McLaren 720S Spider 2019 (Image via Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

The modern supercar is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle allowing one to experience swift drifts in the Forza Horizon 5. It is available at a decent price rate and is comparatively less costly than other convertibles in the game.

Cost : 340,000 CR

: 340,000 CR Vehicle Type : Modern Super Car

: Modern Super Car Unlock Requirements: None

3) Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster 2009

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster 2009 (Image via Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Considering Pagani Zonda is not legal to drive on the roads, Forza Horizon 5 is the chance to enjoy a ride in this car. The hypercar comes at a higher price compared to other convertibles. It has a 739 HP, accelerating its speed and giving a great racing car experience in Forza Horizon 5.

Cost : 2,100,000 CR

: 2,100,000 CR Vehicle Type : Hyper Car

: Hyper Car Unlock Requirements: None

4) Mercedes-AMG One

Mercedes-AMG One (Image via Playground Games, Forza Horizon)

Another hypercar, which is not technically convertible, but players can remove its roof in the game. Mercedes-AMG One has a maximum of 350 KPH, an 877 HP and a 1.6L Turbocharged Hybrid V6 engine, the Mercedes-AMG makes its brakes perfect and brings a powerful race car experience.

Cost : 2,700,000

: 2,700,000 Vehicle Type : Hyper Car

: Hyper Car Unlock Requirements: None

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen