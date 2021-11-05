5 things to know before playing Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games' fifth Forza Horizon title and the 12th main installment in the Forza series, has received outstanding ratings worldwide. The title was reviewed by Sportskeeda recently and one of the first things that stood out was the game's sheer scale and visual splendor. From its beautiful environment to the adrenaline-filled races, every inch of the title feels polished and optimized to the fullest.

Before players lose themselves in Forza Horizon 5's immersive open-world, it's worth going through five aspects that they might like to know.

Five things to note before playing Forza Horizon 5

1) About the Series

Headed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon emerged as a spin-off from Turn 10's Forza Motorsport series. Before the latest iteration set in Mexico, 2018’s Forza Horizon 4, which was set in the United Kingdom, enjoyed tremendous success. That led the studio to polish its open-world racing formula further, with improved visuals and gameplay elements.

Apparently, the developers are keen on increasing the size of the map with every release, which goes well with the mainstream hardware accessible to the gamers. The franchise is well-known for its well-optimized code, making it stand out from as a highly accessible title regardless of one's hardware configuration.

Xbox Wire @XboxWire #Forza Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition owners can explore one the largest, most diverse open worlds ever created starting November 5. Details here: news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/11/… Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition owners can explore one the largest, most diverse open worlds ever created starting November 5. Details here: news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/11/… #Forza

2) Setting of the game

Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico and features 11 distinct biomes, each with its own unique environment. To accurately portray the country known for a wide range of elevations and different climates, a new weather system has been introduced in the game. Aside from the changing seasons, it even allows players to witness a storm if they visit a particular point on the map.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Either way, the Festival is waiting. Next stop: Mexico. Play #ForzaHorizon5 in early access, or join us on launch day November 9th.Either way, the Festival is waiting. Next stop: Mexico. Play #ForzaHorizon5 in early access, or join us on launch day November 9th. Either way, the Festival is waiting. https://t.co/RtbeGtxeL4

3) Ray-tracing Support

Ray-tracing in the latest sequel is limited and can only be experienced in Forzavista, the vehicle viewer mode. Forza Horizon 5 is the first game in the franchise to incorporate ray tracing in any form, taking support from Xbox Series’ DirectX Raytracing or DXR.

This new technology can be quite taxing, limiting the implementation of the feature in all aspects of the game.

4) Engine

Forza Horizon 5 has been built on the same engine as its predecessor. However, the Forzatech engine associated with the new game has been updated, and features marked improvements in volumetric lighting, graphical interface, and ray-tracing. The physics are also very similar to that of Forza Horizon 4, allowing it to run on older consoles like the Xbox One.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Early Access is now available worldwide and we are so thrilled to welcome our first drivers to the #ForzaHorizon5 Festival! Early Access is now available worldwide and we are so thrilled to welcome our first drivers to the #ForzaHorizon5 Festival!

5) Association of famous car brands

Players can collect more than 500 cars in Forza Horizon 5 and customize them to a very high level of detail. Famous brands such as Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Nissan, Lamborghini, Ford, and Toyota, to name a few, have provided car models in the new game, including several supercars.

The intro sequence itself features cars like the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Mercedes-AMG ONE. Forza Horizon 5 has also maintained superb attention to detail, including the interiors of the cars, which are best enjoyed when playing the game with a wheel and pedal set.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 5, 2021, and is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Gamepass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee