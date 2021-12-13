What are the Forza Edition cars and how to get them all in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon series originally began as a spin-off title of the Forza Motorsports series. The title delivered an open-world event-based arcade racing theme, featuring a deep roster of vehicles, in contrast to Forza Motorsports’ closed circuit races.

Forza Horizon 5 takes the iconic photorealistic open-world design and elevates it to present a beautiful recreation of the diverse landscape of Mexico for players to explore. Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox, the award-winning title features over 500 unique cars for players to drive and explore with. From retro muscle to modern-day hypercars, Forza Horizon 5 provides a vast range of vehicles to cruise in. However, the most elusive and rewarding cars certainly have to be the Forza Editions.

Forza Edition cars are reworks of existing vehicles in Forza Horizon 5, with unique liveries and other additions. Let’s take a look at the roster of Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Edition Cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Edition cars are special edition versions of pre-existing cars, which are some of the rarest vehicles and can only be obtained through different means. The cars are not entirely new vehicles, but rather reworks of existing vehicles with unique liveries, custom tuning, and powerful perks (including increased XP, credit rewards, and more).

While most Forza Edition cars are available in Wheelspins, others are included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC and compilation of certain objectives in Forza Horizon 5. With that being said, let’s take a look at the different Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5 and how to obtain them.

Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé Forza Edition - Included with Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

- Included with Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

- Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC 1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

- Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

- Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC 1963 Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition - Complete the "Vocho" Horizon Story

- Complete the "Vocho" Horizon Story 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition - Complete the Porsche manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5

- Complete the Porsche manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Forza Edition - Complete the Nissan manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5

- Complete the Nissan manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 1953 Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2016 Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

- Available in Wheelspins 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition - Currently Unknown

Also Read Article Continues below

Forza Horizon 5 is currently available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Store. The game is also included in the Game Pass for both PC and Console.

Edited by Atul S