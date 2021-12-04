Forza Horizon 5 December Update: All 20+ new cars to be added to the game

The best part about Forza Horizon games is the massive open world, combined with a huge collection of cars with which to explore the map. In Forza Horizon 5, the players are taken to festive Mexico, which celebrates racing all the time.

Forza Horizon 5 initially came with over 500 cars to choose from, but Playground Games doesn’t want to stop themselves with that number. On December 3, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 received a huge 15 gigabyte update which brought a lot of fixes and leaks for potential new cars.

All the cars mentioned in the article might not arrive on the main live-build with the December. However, it will arrive some time or the other.

Every new car to be added to Forza Horizon 5 with the new update

The newest DLC addition for Forza Horizon 5 includes over twenty cars from various companies and are as follows:

Maserati 8CTF (1939)

Peel P50 (1962)

Peel Trident (1965)

Jaguar XJ13 (1966)

Ford Mustang Mach 1 (1971)

Lamborghini Espada 400GT (1973)

Lotus Carlton (1989)

Jaguar XJ220S TWR (1993)

Ferrari 676M Maranello (2002)

Toyota Celica SS-I (2003)

Ferrari 599 GTO (2011)

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4 (2012)

Lamborghini Aventador J (2012)

Donkervoort D8 GTO (2013)

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 (2014)

Jaguar XKR-S (2015)

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37 (2016)

Zenvo TS1 (2016)

Ferrari J50 (2017)

Ferrari FXX=K Evo (2018)

Audi TT RS (2018)

Ferrari Monza SP2 (2019)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2019)

Lamborghini Huracan Evo (2020)

Also Read Article Continues below

These vehicles are expected to arrive in the game soon, most likely with the start of Series 2- which will begin later this holiday season. Until then, it can not be said for sure that all these will be coming to Forza Horizon 5.

Edited by Saman