Forza Horizon 5 December Update: All 20+ new cars to be added to the game

The best part about Forza Horizon games is the massive open world, combined with a huge collection of cars with which to explore the map. In Forza Horizon 5, the players are taken to festive Mexico, which celebrates racing all the time.
Forza Horizon 5 initially came with over 500 cars to choose from, but Playground Games doesn’t want to stop themselves with that number. On December 3, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 received a huge 15 gigabyte update which brought a lot of fixes and leaks for potential new cars.
All the cars mentioned in the article might not arrive on the main live-build with the December. However, it will arrive some time or the other.
Every new car to be added to Forza Horizon 5 with the new update
The newest DLC addition for Forza Horizon 5 includes over twenty cars from various companies and are as follows:
- Maserati 8CTF (1939)
- Peel P50 (1962)
- Peel Trident (1965)
- Jaguar XJ13 (1966)
- Ford Mustang Mach 1 (1971)
- Lamborghini Espada 400GT (1973)
- Lotus Carlton (1989)
- Jaguar XJ220S TWR (1993)
- Ferrari 676M Maranello (2002)
- Toyota Celica SS-I (2003)
- Ferrari 599 GTO (2011)
- Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4 (2012)
- Lamborghini Aventador J (2012)
- Donkervoort D8 GTO (2013)
- Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 (2014)
- Jaguar XKR-S (2015)
- Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37 (2016)
- Zenvo TS1 (2016)
- Ferrari J50 (2017)
- Ferrari FXX=K Evo (2018)
- Audi TT RS (2018)
- Ferrari Monza SP2 (2019)
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2019)
- Lamborghini Huracan Evo (2020)
These vehicles are expected to arrive in the game soon, most likely with the start of Series 2- which will begin later this holiday season. Until then, it can not be said for sure that all these will be coming to Forza Horizon 5.