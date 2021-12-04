Forza Horizon 5 giving away 1000 Forzathon Points for inconveniences related to multiplayer

It is natural to face problems during the launch of any game or new update, and Forza Horizon 5 makes no exception in this case. However, the efforts made by Playground Games for Forza Horizon 5, are truly remarkable as they reward their players for such inconveniences.

Even though Forza Horizon 5 received multiple great feedback and reviews from various platforms, it still had some bugs, to begin with.

With time and effort, the developers make sure those problems cease to exist, furthermore, they also give small gifts to the players as a token of gratitude for being patient. These small gestures really make Forza Horizon 5’s community and support one of a kind in 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 compensates for multiplayer issues by giving out 1000 Forzathon Points

Forza Horizon 5 support always addresses the community whenever they face any problems. In the games, players were provided with a message informing them about a new update and also the giveaway for 1000 Forzathon Points for the inconvenience caused.

All the mentioned issues that Playground Games wishes to fix with Forza Horizon 5’s next update are as follows:

Player cars disappear from the map when in convoy.

Horizon Arcade has a low player count and players disappearing.

Invisible players can challenge others in The Eliminator.

Improved matchmaking for Horizon Open.

Fix to “erroneous lap times” on Rival leaderboards

Actions against “impossible high scores” for PR Stunts scores made with game speed modifier and add preventive measures to avoid such issues in future.

Addition of save and edit option for Event Lab in order to allow players to pick up from where they left off than finishing everything in one sitting.

Reworking and improving Event Lab curation system to avoid the promotion of XP/Credit AFK farming.

With all of the changes promised by Playground Games for Forza Horizon 5, as well as rewards compensating for the mistakes made, the game becomes more promising and welcoming to all players.

