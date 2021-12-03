Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration from Playground Games, where players get immersed in the fictionalized open-world Mexico by casually racing on streets. It is one of the most played games in the world right now, thanks to Xbox Game Pass, and players are enjoying it.

However, some issues in the multiplayer department were reported by the players recently, and the developers are looking into the matter. The upcoming update for Forza Horizon 5 will fix the problems that are discussed later in this article. Changes will be coming to convoys, leaderboards, Arcade Race mode, and more.

Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer update: Changes to convoys, leaderboards, and more

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 have acknowledged some issues regarding the multiplayer aspect and the next update will aim to fix them. Multiple changes are coming to Convoys, Horizon Arcade, Eliminator, Horizon Open, Leaderboards, and EventLab.

Convoys

Players, when going on a road-trip with their friends, started disappearing frequently and it is a major letdown since it disrupts the fun and experience. The developers are now actively working on improvements around this issue and will be pushed out in the next update.

Horizon Arcade

These are fun, collaborative and active events at Forza Horizon 5 that involve the participation of multiple players. However, some of them were not able to experience these events and that resulted in a much lower player count. Fixes and improvements are being worked upon and will also be pushed through with the next update.

Forza Support @forza_support #ForzaHorizon5 hotfix will go live today to apply service improvements and perform maintenance along with a game update. Don't forget to restart the game to ensure you have the latest update to reconnect and access online features. Ty for your patience and ongoing support. A #ForzaHorizon5 hotfix will go live today to apply service improvements and perform maintenance along with a game update. Don't forget to restart the game to ensure you have the latest update to reconnect and access online features. Ty for your patience and ongoing support.

Leaderboards

Errors with lap times have been reported on Rivals leaderboards and the devs are working on it. Some players have been using speed modifiers to boost their scores for PR Stunts and devs are looking to remove these third party enhancers. It helps to gain an unfair competitive advantage, thereby ruining the experience for others.

EventLab

Some players in Forza Horizon 5 have reported losing their progress while building a new EventLab track, arena or game mode. Devs are working to introduce the ability to save and edit EventLab content after creating them. They are also going to remove exploitation from EventLab menus like XP/credit AFK farms.

The Eliminator and Horizon Open

Also Read Article Continues below

Devs are also going to fix some issues in the Eliminator and Horizon Open modes. Players went invisible and were unable to challenge one another upon beeping their horn in Eliminator mode. While on Horizon Open mode, players were facing matchmaking issues.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider