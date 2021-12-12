Top five stunning Forza Horizon 5 liveries created by players so far

Forza Horizon 5 is an incredible racing game by Xbox Games Studios that has loads of things going for it, but none is as exciting as the ability to create custom liveries within the game.
With plenty of cars, Forza Horizon 5 lets players drive in any vehicle they want. With the ability of custom liveries, players can enjoy the opportunity to make their cars appear as they want to. Any picture or artwork can be turned into car skins as long as they don't break the rules set by Forza Horizon 5.
While some liveries tend to be funny, others can be infuriating. Few are borderline crazy, but overall, the liveries are a great feature. There's no rocket science as to why Forza Horizon 5 won the best game in the Sports/Racing Games category in the recently concluded The Game Awards 2021.
Five amazing liveries made by Forza Horizon 5 players
5) It's a bird!
Car: Apollo Intenza Emozione
Creator: FormFirm
Sharecode: 129 172 006
The design is based on the Quetzal bird in Mexico and looks absolutely stunning. The orange decals and the black body goes extremely well with the tribal style in the shade of green.
4) Is it a car or an XBOX?
Car: Lotus Evija
Creator: PTG Stuzib85
Share code: 337 616 239
This Forza Horizon 5 is a tribute to XBOX's 20th anniversary as the gaming platform completed two decades of producing excellent gaming consoles and games. Forza Horizon 5 has been a stalwart on that amazing journey.
3) White Tiger
Car: Nissan GTR (R35) 2017
Creator: Unknown
Share Code. 802 294 031
The White Tiger is a classy livery from Forza Horizon 5 and has a clean but stylish element.
2) Pikachu
Car: McLaren F1 GT
Creator: Bidle
Share Code: Unknown
The Pikachu livery takes all the Forza Horizon 5 players to childhood with fond memories from Pokemon Anime.
1) The 8000-year ban
While it may look like a typo, a Forza Horizon 5 player was banned for 8000 years for making a parody livery of North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un in his car.
Not only was the premier present, but the hashtags, and the overall model of parody of brands like Nike and KFC, are definitely stunning and creative, albeit an illegal one as per the game.