Top five stunning Forza Horizon 5 liveries created by players so far

Forza Horizon 5 is an incredible racing game by Xbox Games Studios that has loads of things going for it, but none is as exciting as the ability to create custom liveries within the game.

With plenty of cars, Forza Horizon 5 lets players drive in any vehicle they want. With the ability of custom liveries, players can enjoy the opportunity to make their cars appear as they want to. Any picture or artwork can be turned into car skins as long as they don't break the rules set by Forza Horizon 5.

While some liveries tend to be funny, others can be infuriating. Few are borderline crazy, but overall, the liveries are a great feature. There's no rocket science as to why Forza Horizon 5 won the best game in the Sports/Racing Games category in the recently concluded The Game Awards 2021.

Five amazing liveries made by Forza Horizon 5 players

5) It's a bird!

A stunning livery (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Car: Apollo Intenza Emozione

Creator: FormFirm

Sharecode: 129 172 006

The design is based on the Quetzal bird in Mexico and looks absolutely stunning. The orange decals and the black body goes extremely well with the tribal style in the shade of green.

4) Is it a car or an XBOX?

Lotus Evija Xbox Skin (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Car: Lotus Evija

Creator: PTG Stuzib85

Share code: 337 616 239

This Forza Horizon 5 is a tribute to XBOX's 20th anniversary as the gaming platform completed two decades of producing excellent gaming consoles and games. Forza Horizon 5 has been a stalwart on that amazing journey.

3) White Tiger

The White Tiger livery in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Car: Nissan GTR (R35) 2017

Creator: Unknown

Share Code. 802 294 031

The White Tiger is a classy livery from Forza Horizon 5 and has a clean but stylish element.

2) Pikachu

Pikachu livery (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Car: McLaren F1 GT

Creator: Bidle

Share Code: Unknown

The Pikachu livery takes all the Forza Horizon 5 players to childhood with fond memories from Pokemon Anime.

1) The 8000-year ban

The livery that got an 8000-year ban in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

While it may look like a typo, a Forza Horizon 5 player was banned for 8000 years for making a parody livery of North Korean premier Kim Jong-Un in his car.

DimisM @DimisMeu

"Don't joke about nuclear war on the side of your virtual cars, please."

#Forza Forza Horizon 5 Player gets 8000-year ban for Kim Jong-un car!"Don't joke about nuclear war on the side of your virtual cars, please." #Forza Horizon Forza Horizon 5 Player gets 8000-year ban for Kim Jong-un car!"Don't joke about nuclear war on the side of your virtual cars, please."#Forza #ForzaHorizon https://t.co/Aaplxb9Wwg

Not only was the premier present, but the hashtags, and the overall model of parody of brands like Nike and KFC, are definitely stunning and creative, albeit an illegal one as per the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar