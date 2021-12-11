Top 5 Forza Horizon 5 bugs and glitches that are still present in the game

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest street-racing iteration by Playground Games and has taken the world by storm. It quickly climbed up the stairs to become one of the most played games in 2021, thanks to the Xbox Game Pass. The game beautifully portrays an open-world fictionalized Mexico and players are definitely loving it.

However, this is not the situation for all players as some people are still facing bugs and glitches that ruin their gaming experience. Developers are trying to patch these issues with future updates and players will have to wait until then.

Let’s take a look at some of the bugs and glitches still present in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 still has these bugs and glitches in the game

Forza Horizon 5 developers pushed a hot fix on December 8, 2021, addressing these issues in multiplayer. While it managed to fix some of the problems, it brought in new bugs and glitches to the game.

Infinite Loading Time

A player going by the name "Don Joewon Song" reported on his Twitter handle that he has been facing infinite loading times since the latest patch. As a result, he was unable to upgrade a single car, leading to obvious frustration. Later on, more people started to reply and retweet about the same problem. Fortunately, this issue has been fixed, but only on PC and Xbox Series X as of now.

Don Joewon Song @DonJoewonSong To clarify:



I haven't been able to upgrade a single car (Infinite loading time when saving)

Game crashes when I leave the garage.

Game Crashes on load up (Sometimes)

Car just freezes randomly while driving.

Loading times increased to almost 5 minutes instead of seconds... To clarify:I haven't been able to upgrade a single car (Infinite loading time when saving)Game crashes when I leave the garage.Game Crashes on load up (Sometimes)Car just freezes randomly while driving.Loading times increased to almost 5 minutes instead of seconds...

Game crash after leaving garage

Players have also reported that their game crashes as soon as they leave their house or garage. Apparently, this bug has only been reported by some PC players and will need to be looked into immediately.

Flickering water reflections

Some players with low-end PCs and AMD graphic cards are reportedly facing flickering water reflections. This issue should definitely be taken seriously as constant visual flickering can be harmful to players' vision and must be fixed by the developers immediately.

Very few players in Freeroam

Even after the latest patch, some Forza Horizon 5 players have reported that they cannot see more than a handful of players in Horizon Life, the Free Roam mode of the game. Convoys are still broken and players are appearing as invisible. They are not even informed that it is impossible to join the Free Roam mode when the game speed is lowered.

Removal from club after restarting game

Some Forza Horizon 5 players have reported that they were removed from their clubs after restarting the game. This is clearly an annoying issue and has received intense backlash since it is quite inconvenient for players. Unless the developers take the necessary steps to fix this immediately, the game's playerbase may start to decline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Atul S