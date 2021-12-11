Sniper Elite 5 is headed to Day 1 Game Pass: Platforms, release date, and more

Rebellion has officially announced the latest iteration of their iconic stealth third-person shooter series, Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite, the third-person tactical stealth shooter, developed and published by Rebellion, emphasizes a less direct approach to combat, encouraging the player as a sniper to use stealth and keep distance from enemy soldiers. The titles generally take place in the 1940s, in the midst of the Second World War, where the players must take out their targets without getting noticed, using their sniper rifles.

Building on the amazing gameplay and world design of Sniper Elite III and Sniper Elite 4, Rebellion has announced the next entry of this beloved franchise. The official release date for the title has been set for "coming 2022", making its way across almost all platforms.

Sniper Elite 5 is head to Day 1 Game Pass in 2022

After being rumored for quite a while, Rebellion officially announced Sniper Elite 5 during today’s ID@Xbox Showcase. Sniper Elite 5 offers unparalleled sniping, tactical third-person combat, and an enhanced kill cam. According to the official announcement, the narrative of Sniper Elite 5 is as follows:

"France, 1944 – As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany, elite marksman Karl Fairburne makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon they uncover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: Operation Kraken."

The title features an expansive campaign with advanced gunplay physics and traversal along with high-caliber customization. The inversion mode lets players join a multiplayer either in co-op or PVP. Alternatively, a tense adversarial multiplayer lets players partake in a 16 player mode or a four-player co-op survival mode.

The Sniper Elite 5 is all set to be released in 2022 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, Windows Store, and the Epic Games Store. The title is confirmed for a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass release and is already available to wishlist over on Steam.

