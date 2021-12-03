Forza Horizon 5 player banned for 8,000 years for putting Kim Jong-Un on a car

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest casual street racing simulator from Turn 10 Studios. The game is set in a fictionalized open-world Mexico and is a visual treat for fans. There are a ton of events available in the game, and players have the option to customize their cars to the fullest.

However, a Forza Horizon 5 player was recently handed an 8,000-year ban by the studio. The direct ban, seemingly spurred on by the choice of livery, was given to the player without any prior warning.

igor @gaahogi e o cara que foi banido do Forza Horizon 5 por fazer vinis pros carros com o Kim Jong-un



o maluco tomou ban até 31 de dezembro de 9999 pqp e o cara que foi banido do Forza Horizon 5 por fazer vinis pros carros com o Kim Jong-uno maluco tomou ban até 31 de dezembro de 9999 pqp https://t.co/yE5KG2ZdiG

What exactly landed the Forza Horizon 5 player in hot water?

Multiple components of the livery might have annoyed the developers of Forza Horizon 5 and the management of Turn 10 Studios. The livery on his vehicle, which was apparently made by one of his friends, featured a picture of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un alongside the banner of food conglomerate KFC.

Further, the livery of the vehicle even included a hashtag reading “Send Nukes,” the logo of New Balance changed to “Nuke Balance," and the Nike banner changed to "Nuke". A Reddit post of the actual incident can be found right here.

Users worldwide reacted hilariously to this post, with their digs primarily directed towards the time period for which the player got banned from Forza Horizon 5. Players are advised not to make liveries or customizations like this, as it might irk the studio, resulting in similar bans.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most-played games at the moment and has received positive reviews from almost every player.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9, 2021, across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Gamepass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Edited by Saman