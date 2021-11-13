Fortnite becomes most-played PS5 game, beating COD: Black Ops, FIFA 21, Destiny 2, and others

The PlayStation 5 has been out for a year, and Fortnite is its most-played game. Sony's latest console recently celebrated its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, the manufacturers released a blog post to share some interesting facts about the console's first year.

According to Sony, Fortnite beat the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2, and several other popular games to take the top spot as the most-played PS5 game in the last year.

Even on the latest generation of consoles, Fortnite remains the most popular game worldwide. This goes contrary to the belief that Epic Games' battle royale is a dying game. Instead, it is one of the most played multiplayer games.

PS5 players loved playing Fortnite in 2021

In its first year, gamers played a total of 4.6 billion hours of games on the PS5. Out of all this time, it turns out Fortnite occupied the most significant share.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took second place on the list, with FIFA 21, NBA2K21, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla making up the top 5.

Several players pointed out how Fortnite beat all PS5 exclusives to make its way to the top. It clearly shows how popular the battle royale game still is. Even though loopers hailed Chapter 2 Season 8, the season that revived the game, it seems like it was still extremely popular throughout the year.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX



Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way.



blog.playstation.com/2021/11/12/pla… Sony revealed the top ten most played games on PS5 in its first year.Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way. Sony revealed the top ten most played games on PS5 in its first year. Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way.blog.playstation.com/2021/11/12/pla… https://t.co/xLPkco4v5b

This also follows the rising popularity of players preferring consoles and controllers to play the game over the keyboard and mouse. It is also what made Fortnite the top most played game on the PS5.

How did Fortnite manage to beat all the PS5 exclusives?

Sony has always used exclusives to market its consoles. Similarly, several new exclusive games backed the sales of the PlayStation 5. Therefore, players were surprised to see Fortnite beat all these titles and become the most played game on the platform.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Most PS5 exclusives are not multiplayer battle royales. Several have stories that gamers can complete in a few hours. Naturally, a game like Fortnite that is inexhaustive can be played for thousands of hours and remain fresh. Therefore, users can put in more hours in this title than games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Edited by Ravi Iyer