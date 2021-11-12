Will the Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration be a PlayStation exclusive?

Following the Naruto collaboration, the trending news at the moment is a possible Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration.

According to numerous leakers, a reliable source has hinted that the "Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman" will be added to the game next season.

However, this is not the first time that leaks like these have been seen online. The first known leaks regarding a Spiderman collaboration were noticed in late August during Chapter 2 Season 7.

Bzeebs @Bzeebs EXCLUSIVE LEAK: Sony and Epic have agreed to release a Tom Holland Spiderman in Fortnite in December to promote the movie! EXCLUSIVE LEAK: Sony and Epic have agreed to release a Tom Holland Spiderman in Fortnite in December to promote the movie!

Now, it's interesting to note that earlier leaks stated the Fortnite x Spiderman collab would be a PlayStation exclusive skin. Even though at first this didn't seem logical, there may be some proof to the claims after all.

"With great power, comes great responsibility" and exclusiveness

Following the reveal trailer for "Spider-Man: With Great Power" for Marvel's Avengers, it was noted that the superhero was only exclusive to PlayStation users. This is rather perplexing since the game is available on PC as well.

Nevertheless, there is a valid reason, being that Sony owns Spiderman. Even though they don't own the entirety of Spiderman, they are still a major stakeholder.

Given that Spiderman is a Sony and PlayStation exclusive, does this mean that the Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration will be exclusive as well? Sadly, as of now it does appear things are headed that way.

If Sony refuses to allow the character to be featured on PC versions of "Marvel's Avengers", the probability of it coming to Fortnite on all platforms is rather slim. Therefore, the early rumors of a Spiderman skin being an exclusive may hold true.

On the flipside, when looking at things from a financial perspective, Sony stands to lose millions by limiting the Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration to just PlayStation users. Thus, the question to be asked here is, "What's the best solution?"

Possible solutions to make the Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration a reality

Unless Disney plans on acquiring Sony, the only other option would be a temporary licensing agreement between Epic Games and Sony. Venom and Carnage skins were probably added to the game in this method.

With Fortnite being the most played game on PlayStation 5 in its first year, it's all the more reason why Sony may consider a platform-wide collaboration. As mentioned above, given that the Fortnite x Spiderman crossover will make money, it's a win-win situation for everyone.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX



Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way.



blog.playstation.com/2021/11/12/pla… Sony revealed the top ten most played games on PS5 in its first year.Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way. Sony revealed the top ten most played games on PS5 in its first year. Gamers played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on PS5, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla leading the way.blog.playstation.com/2021/11/12/pla… https://t.co/xLPkco4v5b

To be fair, readers should take all this information and rumors with a pinch of speculation. Since prominent leakers such as HYPEX, ShinnaBR and iFireMonkey haven't posted about the Fortnite x Spiderman collaboration yet, it leaves quite a bit of doubt in the air.

