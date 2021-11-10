Fortnite PlayStation Cup (November 2021): Start Date, how to participate, cash prize, free rewards, and more

After tasting success in October, the Fortnite PlayStation Cup is back once again. Gamers have another opportunity to claim exclusive rewards by participating in this event.

The popularity of Fortnite Championship tournaments and competitions are well known to everyone. These events provide loopers with the golden opportunity to earn quick money by showcasing their skills in the competitive segment.

With just a few hours left for the Fortnite PlayStation Cup November 2021 to commence, it is mandatory to jot down all the vital information regarding the event.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup (November 2021): All details regarding the event revealed

Start date and how to participate

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup November 2021 is the second edition of the event. It took place once in October, which was an immense success.

The second cycle of the Fortnite PlayStation Cup will kick off on November 11. The first round will begin on this date, while the next round will be held on November 14.

Similar to the previous edition, the Fortnite PlayStation Cup is exclusively for PS4 and PS5 gamers. Although the last iteration housed gamers from every region, the November cycle will not allow players from Asia.

In the first round, users will be allowed to play a maximum of 10 matches over three hours. The top 100 gamers from the regions will proceed to the next round.

Round 2 will see gamers fight for the ultimate prize. There will be six matches in total, and they will be ranked accordingly. Top-performing players are eligible to win cash prizes from the Fortnite PlayStation Cup.

It should be noted that only users who have reached at least account level 30 are eligible to participate in this event.

Prize pool and free reward list

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 has a total prize pool of $100,000. The individual rewards differ from region to region even though all the rules and regulations are similar.

The detailed prize pool for EU, NA East, NA West, and Brazil is given below:

1st- $1,200

2nd- $1,100

3rd- $1,000

4th- $800

5th- $725

6th- $600

7th- $550

8th- $500

9th- $450

10th - 25th to $400

26th - 50th to $300

51st - 64th to $200

The detailed prize pool for Oceania and the Middle East is given below:

1st- $650

2nd- $600

3rd- $550

4th- $500

5th- $450

6th- $400

7th- $350

8th - 9th to $300

10th - 20th to $200

Points distribution

The points distribution for the event is:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Eliminating enemies will grant one point in round one and two points in round two.

