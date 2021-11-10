×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite PlayStation Cup (November 2021): Start Date, how to participate, cash prize, free rewards, and more

Details regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup for November 2021 (Image vis PlayStation)
Details regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup for November 2021 (Image vis PlayStation)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 10, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Feature

After tasting success in October, the Fortnite PlayStation Cup is back once again. Gamers have another opportunity to claim exclusive rewards by participating in this event.

The popularity of Fortnite Championship tournaments and competitions are well known to everyone. These events provide loopers with the golden opportunity to earn quick money by showcasing their skills in the competitive segment.

With just a few hours left for the Fortnite PlayStation Cup November 2021 to commence, it is mandatory to jot down all the vital information regarding the event.

Fortnite PlayStation Cup (November 2021): All details regarding the event revealed

Start date and how to participate

The November Fortnite PlayStation® Cup begins on November 11! Compete against other PlayStation players for a share of the $100,000+ prize pool.epicgames.com/fortnite/compe…

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup November 2021 is the second edition of the event. It took place once in October, which was an immense success.

The second cycle of the Fortnite PlayStation Cup will kick off on November 11. The first round will begin on this date, while the next round will be held on November 14.

Similar to the previous edition, the Fortnite PlayStation Cup is exclusively for PS4 and PS5 gamers. Although the last iteration housed gamers from every region, the November cycle will not allow players from Asia.

In the first round, users will be allowed to play a maximum of 10 matches over three hours. The top 100 gamers from the regions will proceed to the next round.

Round 2 will see gamers fight for the ultimate prize. There will be six matches in total, and they will be ranked accordingly. Top-performing players are eligible to win cash prizes from the Fortnite PlayStation Cup.

It should be noted that only users who have reached at least account level 30 are eligible to participate in this event.

Prize pool and free reward list

You’ll have an opportunity to compete for a share of $107,100 on November 11! Check the in-game Compete Tab to find when your region’s Fortnite PlayStation Cup begins. This PlayStation Cup is not available on the Asia server region and players in Japan are ineligible to compete.

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2021 has a total prize pool of $100,000. The individual rewards differ from region to region even though all the rules and regulations are similar.

The detailed prize pool for EU, NA East, NA West, and Brazil is given below:

  • 1st- $1,200
  • 2nd- $1,100
  • 3rd- $1,000
  • 4th- $800
  • 5th- $725
  • 6th- $600
  • 7th- $550
  • 8th- $500
  • 9th- $450
  • 10th - 25th to $400
  • 26th - 50th to $300
  • 51st - 64th to $200

The detailed prize pool for Oceania and the Middle East is given below:

  • 1st- $650
  • 2nd- $600
  • 3rd- $550
  • 4th- $500
  • 5th- $450
  • 6th- $400
  • 7th- $350
  • 8th - 9th to $300
  • 10th - 20th to $200

Points distribution

Sign up in-game for a new Fortnite PlayStation Cup kicking off Nov. 11, with a $100,000+ global prize pool. play.st/3BSuSZb https://t.co/RKNPRAxjfc

The points distribution for the event is:

  • Victory Royale: 30 points
  • 2nd: 25 points
  • 3rd: 22 points
  • 4th: 20 points
  • 5th: 19 points
  • 6th: 17 points
  • 7th: 16 points
  • 8th: 15 points
  • 9th: 14 points
  • 10th: 13 points
  • 11th - 15th: 11 points
  • 16th - 20th: 9 points
  • 21st - 25th: 7 points
  • 26th - 30th: 5 points
  • 31st - 35th: 4 points
  • 36th - 40th: 3 points
  • 41st - 50th: 2 points
  • 51st - 75th: 1 point

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Eliminating enemies will grant one point in round one and two points in round two.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी