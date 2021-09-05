Fortnite FNCS Finals (September 2021): Where & how to watch, schedule, and more

One of the biggest Fortnite tournaments is coming to an end as the Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS Finals is here. Players can tune into Party Royale or watch the finals on the official Fortnite YouTube and Twitch channels on Sunday, September 5th.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS Finals (September 2021) will take place across three regions. The best players from Europe, North America, North America - West, and Brazil are going to compete for a total prize pool of $3,000,000 and the ownership of the Axe of Champions.

Although watching the games on streaming platforms would be interesting, the fun would multiply tenfold if players head over to Party Royale in-game and watch the Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS Finals with their friends.

The show begins at 1PM ET with the start of the EU FNCS Finals, and the rest of the Fortnite regions will follow. Note down the timings for all the games and head over to the big screen in Fortnite Party Royale to watch the tournament.

Everything to know about Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite FNCS Finals

From the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 FNCS Finals schedule to how to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and in-game, here is everything you need to know about the USD 3 million tournaments.

Schedule

EU, NAE, and NAW shows (All times are listed in ET)

1:00pm - Live EU coverage (English, Spanish, German, French) 5:00pm - Live NAE coverage (English) 9:00pm - Live NAW coverage (English) 12:30am - Approximate end

Brazil show

In order to watch the Brazil show, players can either head to the Fortnite channel on YouTube and Twitch or change their in-game language to Portuguese and then head into Party Royale to watch the game on the big screen.

3:00pm - Live BR coverage (Portuguese)

- Live BR coverage (Portuguese) 6:30pm - Approximate end

Jump into Party Royale this Sunday starting at 1PM ET to watch the FNCS Finals at the Big Screen!



🔗: https://t.co/Oe7PmF9pkt pic.twitter.com/PJ9dOcnhkS — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 3, 2021

How to watch Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite FNCS Finals

The FNCS Finals broadcast for Chapter 2 Season 7 (September 2021), is going to be broadcast on the official Fortnite YouTube channel in different languages. It will also be broadcasted on the game's Twitch channel in English.

Big screen location Party Royale Fortnite to watch FNCS Finals (Image via Epic Games)

If players want to watch the games on the big screen in Party Royale, they can follow these steps:

In the Lobby screen, press the “Change” box located in the bottom-right corner. Modes will appear on-screen. Select the “Party Royale” mode tile, then press “Accept." After pressing “Accept," you’ll return to the Lobby screen. Just press “Play” to start! Head to the Big Screen and wait for the event to start. Use the map button while in Party Royale to see where you are and the location of the Big Screen.

Tune in to the Fortnite FNCS Finals (September 2021) to cheer for your favorites and see who wins the grand prize from the $3,000,000 pool.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event time: Full list of region-wise timings for Operation Sky Fire event

Edited by Nikhil Vinod