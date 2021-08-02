Fortnite FNCS 2021: Start date, timings, prize pools, how to participate and more

FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) begins soon and many Fortnite players are eager to either watch or participate. It is one of the biggest events in gaming, and this season's contest will be no different. The contest is one of Fortnite's biggest tournaments and usually features the best players in the world. Here's everything known so far about FNCS 2021.

The FNCS All-Star Solo Champion shows exactly why he's just that. What a clip for @taysonFN to finish out game 5! pic.twitter.com/mFrS9wsnBi — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 1, 2021

Fortnite Championship Series 2021 details

The first broadcast has already come and gone, as the 2021 FNCS kicked off on August 1st. The weekend saw the first qualifiers being held, as hopefuls from the Fortnite community gave it their best shot. The qualifiers for the Europe, North America East, North America West, Brazil and Asia server regions will be held on August 1st, 15th and 22nd.

1ST PLACE FNCS WEEK 1 FINALS WE ARE SOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOD (AUTO QUAL GRANDS) @_joefn @Shadowwfn_ pic.twitter.com/zWyTUgD5kB — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 1, 2021

The tournament continues with the FNCS Semi-Finals on August 28th, and the expanded Reboot Round on August 29th. The finals will be held September 4th and 5th, with the champion crowned live on air. There are several ways to watch and in several languages. There is an official FNCS stream, as well as both YouTube and Twitch streams.

Viewers who tune in each week will receive several different free Fortnite cosmetics, including the High Three! Emoticon, Slone Zone Loading Screen, Double Barrels Spray and the Foam Finger Back Bling with the green style variant.

Free rewards for viewers. Image via Epic Games

Contestants can win a lot of money. Here are the regions and their prizes.

Europe: $300,000 for 1st, $210,000 for 2nd and $135,000 for 3rd

NA East: $135,000 for 1st, $105,000 for 2nd and $69,000 for 3rd

NA West: $48,000 for 1st, $34,500 for 2nd and $24,000 for 3rd

Brazil: $90,000 for 1st, $75,000 for 2nd and $51,000 for 3rd

Asia: $36,000 for 1st, $24,000 for 2nd and $15,000 for 3rd

Middle East: $30,000 for 1st, $19,500 for 2nd and $12,000 for 3rd

Oceanic: $22,500 for 1st, $15,000 for 2nd and $9,000 for 3rd

FNCS Season 6 NA East leaderboard. Image via Early Game

Unfortunately, time has passed for in-tournament participants. However, watching and collecting free emotes and other rewards is a good way of participating as well.

Edited by Gautham Balaji